Laser/ILCA dinghy class heading into new period of conflict

The long and tangled history of the Laser/ILCA dinghy seems never ending with a new period of conflict about to hit the class.

The International Laser Class Association (ILCA) has announced the termination of Performance Sailcraft Australia’s (PSA) builder status, following contractual breaches by PSA.

In reply PSA has taken the high-ground by stating that the termination was not the result of PSA failing in its obligations, but because of PSA’s refusal to mislead sailors and consumers regarding the integrity of new ILCA moulds that were introduced by ILCA in 2020.

PSA goes even further to claim that . . . “the ILCA has issued new moulds to PSA and other builders that do not match the original class design approved by World Sailing. Boats built from these moulds deviate from the strict one-design standard that defines the ILCA class as designed by Bruce Kirby.”

So, we have the classic Laser/ILCA situation of the two major parties completely at odds with one another, and never the twain shall meet!

ILCA Statement :

The International Laser Class Association (ILCA) announced that, effective 27 August 2025, Performance Sailcraft Australia (PSA) is no longer an ILCA-approved Builder under the ILCA Class Rules. ILCA exercised its right to withdraw PSA’s builder approval following contractual breaches by PSA.

As a result:

PSA is no longer an ILCA-approved Builder and can no longer build and sell class-legal boats and equipment.

PSA is no longer eligible to receive World Sailing plaques, which must be obtained through ILCA and affixed to all new boats built under the ILCA Class Rules.

Important for Sailors and Owners

This decision does not affect boats already built by PSA. Any existing boat with a valid World Sailing plaque on the aft cockpit face remains class-legal and fully eligible for ILCA-sanctioned racing. If you are unsure whether your boat has a valid plaque, please see our guide to verifying class-legal equipment.

End of ILCA statement.

In response Performance Sailcraft Australia issued an Official Statement 29th August 2025

On the incorrect statement by ILCA of Termination of Our 2022 Builder Agreement and the matter of the Integrity of the Laser/ILCA One-Design Principle today

In their statement, PSA claims . . . “ILCA has now announced the termination of our builder status. This action was not the result of PSA failing in its obligations. It was the result of our refusal to mislead sailors and consumers regarding the integrity of new ILCA moulds that were introduced by ILCA in 2020.”

“These moulds do not conform to the original specifications recognised by the International Olympic Committee and World Sailing as the basis of the class’s Olympic status, a standard further confirmed by PSA’s continued use of the original Bruce Kirby plug purchased in 1998. PSA will not compromise our duty and integrity to the worldwide sailing community we serve.”

Full Performance Sailcraft Australia Statement available here . . .