RS21 UK National Championships – Dark & Stormy leads the way

After two days of competition at Hayling Island SC the MDL Marinas RS21 UK National Championships have completed seven races.

Leading is the aptly named Dark & Stormy of Liam Willis on 8 pts, second is Sailingfast of Hugh Watson with 15 pts and third RS Electric of Buzz Keck.

Weather conditions have disrupted the schedule, with the loss of the first day’s racing, but things are back on course for the final day.

Going into the final Sunday Liam Willis sailing with Keith Willis and Will Taylor, has a consistent scoreline of 1 -4 1 2 2 1 1 and a lead of 7 pts.

2025 RS21 UK National Championships

Leaders after 7 races 1 Discard (13 entries)

1st 252 Dark & Stormy, Liam Willis 1 -4 1 2 2 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd 341 Sailingfast, Hugh Watson 3 1 2 1 3 -6 5 – – 15 pts

3rd 342 RS Electric, Buzz Keck 6 2 -9 5 1 2 3 – – 19 pts

4th 315 It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere, Ben Rolfe 4 3 5 -6 4 3 2 – – 21 pts

5th 305 Boom Shakalaka, Tom Hewitson 2 5 3 4 6 5 -8 – – 25 pts

6th 334 Skedaddle, Russell Collister 5 6 6 3 7 4 -10 – – 31 pts

Full results available here . . .