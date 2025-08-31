The Ocean Race Europe Fleet departs Nice on Leg 4

The seven-boat fleet of international crews competing in The Ocean Race Europe 2025 has left Nice, France on Leg 4 of the five-stage race.

The course for Leg 4 takes the fleet on a 550-nautical mile loop around Corsica, with the teams having to negotiate the notoriously tricky Strait of Bonifacio – an 11km-long passage between Corsica & the Italian island of Sardinia that is known for its swirling currents & shoals – before turning north toward the finish line in Genova.

Holcim – PRB (SUI) with Nico Lunven standing in as skipper for Rosalin Kuiper (NED) made the best start at the pin end of the line and were able to use the resulting clear air to stretch away from the pack in the opening few minutes.

Race leader Biotherm (FRA) skippered by Paul Meilhat (FRA) also got away cleanly at the windward end of the line. Team AMAALA (SUI / KSA) were the only team to start on port, making an early split from the pack as they initially headed offshore.

Paul Meilhat’s Biotherm looked to have an early advantage heading towards the Monaco Scoring Gate . . .