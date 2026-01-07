ILCA Oceania & Australian Championships – Penultimate day sets tight Podium finish

Day 5 of the ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships, hosted by the Royal YC of Tasmania.

Going into the final day of the ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships, Aussie Matt Wearn (10, 1) has a ten point lead despite a strong penultimate performance by Zac Littlewood (1, 4).

Emma Plasschaert BEL (3, 1) has a tougher fight on her hands with just a one point lead in the ILCA 6 gold fleet. Maria Erdi HUN (1, DNC) will return to the task, after gear failure in the second race, for a final push for the title.

Thomas Cooper snatched the lead in the ILCA 4 gold fleet with back-to-back wins, but tied on points with Callum Simmons AUS (2, 6). Harry Hogan (10, 7) retains third overall.

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (2, 3) had a better day and moves into 7th overall in the ILCA 6 mixed fleet, with Jon Emmett 19th overall.

Two final races are scheduled.

Full results available here . . .