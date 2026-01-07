World Match Racing Tour Final – Top teams eliminated on Day Two

Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson, world No. 3 and France’s Ian Garreta, world No. 4 exit the 2025 WMRT Final at the conclusion of the qualifying group stages.

Defending champion Ian Williams GBR – Pindar by Manuport Logistics – topped his group with five wins and two losses, as did France’s Timothée Rossi FRA – Sudistes Sailing Team – who led the second group with the same record.

Also securing direct quarterfinal berths were Oscar Engström of Sweden, Cole Tapper of Australia, current tour points leader Chris Poole of the United States, and France’s Aurélien Pierroz, the third-place finisher at the 2024 WMRT Final in Shenzhen.

Eight teams will now contest the repechage round, with only two advancing to the quarterfinals and the remaining six eliminated, setting up another high-stakes phase of the competition.

The bottom team from each group was eliminated.

Leading positions after stage 1

1. SWE Oscar Engström 5–2 71%

2. GBR Ian Williams 5–2 71%

3. FRA Timothée Rossi 5–2 71%

4. AUS Cole Tapper 4–3 57%

5. USA Chris Poole 4–3 57%

6. SUI Eric Monnin 4–3 57%

7. FRA Aurélien Pierroz 3.5–3 50%

8. USA Christian Prendergast 3.5–3 50%

9. NZL Nick Egnot-Johnson 3–4 43%

10. FRA Pauline Courtois 3–4 43%

11. DEN Jeppe Borch 3–4 43%

12. ITA Rocco Attili 3–4 43%

13. SWE Björn Hansen 3–4 43%

14. FRA Tom Foucher 3–4 43%

Exited Event

15. FRA Ian Garreta 2–5 29%

16. SWE Johnie Berntsson 1–6 14%