SailGP and American Magic unite in long-term USA training base

SailGP has established its first long-term training base at the state-of-the-art American Magic performance and innovation center in Pensacola, Florida.

Pensacola will serve as American Magic’s first permanent base, as well as a North American training hub for SailGP teams — set to begin September 2026 as part of a multi-season agreement through to the end of 2031.

The Pensacola training base will operate as a shared, centrally coordinated facility, with the league managing scheduling to ensure fair, consistent access for all teams.

SailGP teams will be able to train at the facility throughout the season, with on-water and shore support centralized alongside technical specialists, safety resources and other dedicated facilities and services provided by American Magic.

Designed to support year-round preparation, the base will allow SailGP teams to test, train and innovate outside of race weekends as the championship continues to scale globally. All teams will train under the same operating standards, reinforcing the league’s commitment to sporting fairness and competitive integrity.

SailGP teams will access the facility on a pay-to-train model, paying only for the days they use under a consistent structure designed to ensure fairness and managed access.

First event for the Rolex SailGP League in 2026 will be the Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix in Fremantle, Australia on 17–18 January 2026.

Related Post:

2026 SailGP Season Opener – Groundhog Day for Brits down under?