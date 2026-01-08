ILCA Oceania & Australian Championships – Final day podium places

Aussie Matt Wearn took the 2026 Oceania & Australian ILCA 7 Title, Emma Plasschaert BEL the ILCA 6 title, and Thomas Cooper AUS the ILCA 4 title.

Wearn was able to sit-out the final race, to finish the ILCA 7 championship ten points ahead of Zac Littlewood AUS, with Ethan McAullay AUS third.

In the women’s ILCA 6, Emma Plasschaert finished with a three point lead from Maria Erdi HUN, with Zoe Thomson AUS in third.

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls finished with a final day 4, 4, score to place 5th in the women, tied on points with 4th placed Mara Stransky AUS.

In the ILCA 6 men, U19 Jasper Stay AUS took the title, second was Aidan Simmons AUS and third Henry Piggott AUS.

In the mixed ILCA 4, Thomas Cooper AUS was overall winner tied with Callum Simmons AUS and third Harry Hogan AUS.

Full results available here . . .