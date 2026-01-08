Jules Verne Trophy – Sodebo 3 back on record pace as IDEC Sport pass Falklands

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3, of Skipper Thomas Coville and his team are back on record pace in their attempt on the Jules Verne Trophy world record.

After 23 days, at 16:15 hrs GMT Thursday 8 January, Sodebo 3 was sailing at 38.2 knots, and had regained a 429 nm lead on the record pace set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017 (40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec). They have 8,153 nm to sail.

Sodebo 3 have passed Point Nemo and the next major stage-point will be rounding Cape Horn, which the all women crew on The Famous Project CIC’s Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT rounded on Tuesday 6 January, their 38th day of sailing.

The women on IDEC SPORT are still struggling with the damaged mainsail hook, which has reduced their sail area and made sail adjustments difficult.

But after Cape Horn they have passed outside of the Falkland Islands and are sailing at 28 knots, with 5,789 nm to sail.

On IDEC Sport, are Alexia Barrier, Dee Caffari, Annemieke Bes, Rebecca Gmür Hornell, Deborah Blair, Molly LaPointe, Támara Echegoyen, and Stacey Jackson.

On Sodebo 3 are the French team of Thomas Coville, Benjamin Schwartz, Frédéric Denis, Pierre Leboucher, Léonard Legrand, Guillaume Pirouelle and Nicolas Troussel.