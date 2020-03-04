Dorian van Rijsselberghe retires from Olympic RS:X windsurfing

Last Saturday at the 2020 RS:X World Championships, the flying dutchman Dorian van Rijsselberghe sailed his last race in the Olympic RS:X windsurfing class.

Van Rijsselberghe went home with a win in the final medal race and second place overall.

By winning, Kiran Badloe also secured the Dutch Olympic ticket for Tokyo 2020.



Van Rijsselberghe a 2x Olympic Champion, won RS:X gold in London and Rio.

He grew up on on the island of Texel on the north coast of the Netherlands, where he started windsurfing when he was six years of age.

When he was 13, he told his father his main aim was to win gold at the 2012 Olympics.

Rijsselberghe, “Everything has been said and done. I finished second at the World Championships. I’m home again, and that’s good.”

“I won the medal race, but was happier that it was the finish, rather than the fact that it was a win. That finish line was my very last on the RS:X, and the door to the Tokyo Olympic Games is now very firmly closed.”

