Kusznierewicz and Prada rack up second win at Star Bacardi Cup

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada rack up second win to extend their Bacardi Cup lead at the halfway stage.

Reigning Star Class World Champions, Kusznierewicz (POL) and Prada (BRA) increased their lead to six points after race 3 at the Bacardi Cup, and now lead from Norway’s Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin, with Augie Diaz and Henry Boening USA moving into third place.

Italy’s Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen finished sixth and move to fourth overall with George Szabo and Guy Avelon USA finishing second to jump into fith overall.

Early leaders Peter and Robert O’Leary of Ireland could only manage 18th and slip back to sixth place overall.

Brian Ledbetter and Magnus Liljedahl USA moved into single figures with a fourth place finish putting them ninth overall.

The series discard comes in after Thursday’s race 4, there will be numerous other teams who will work their way up the leader board and edge closer to the podium slots.

Star – Bacardi Cup after race 3 (65 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 4 3 3 – – 10 pts

3rd USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Henry Boening 7 2 5 – – 14 pts

4th ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Frithjof Kleen 5 6 6 – – 17 pts

5th USA 8129 George Szabo / Guy Avellon 13 5 2 – – 20 pts

6th IRL 8458 Peter O’Leary / Robert O’Leary 1 7 18 – – 26 pts

7th USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Pedro Trouch 3 9 17 – – 29 pts

8th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy 8 4 19 – – 31 pts

9th USA 8203 Brian Ledbetter / Magnus Liljedahl 11 17 4 – – 32 pts

10th BEL 8379 Manu Hens / Joost Houweling 6 11 21 – – 38 pts

11th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Arnis Baltins 17 14 8 – – 39 pts

12th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O’Mahony 15 10 14 – – 39 pts

13th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Paison Infelise 9 8 23 – – 40 pts

14th USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 14 19 11 – – 44 pts

15th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 24 12 13 – – 49 pts

16th SWE 8535 Tom Lofstedt / Johan Tillander 12 27 15 – – 54 pts

17th USA 8555 John Dane / Tim Ray 23 18 16 – – 57 pts

18th ARG 8008 Fabian Mac gowan / Javier Siro 33 16 9 – – 58 pts

19th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Kevin Murphy 16 15 28 – – 59 pts

20th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth 25 28 12 – – 65 pts

Full results available here