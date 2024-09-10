Star World Championship – Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise take early lead

After day 2 of the 2024 Star World Championship in San Diego, California Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise with 4 and 2, have a two point lead.

Second are Will Stout and Dan Cayard (top image) 7, 1, on 8 pts and third Arthur Anosov and Quinton Gallon 8, 3 tied on 11pts with George Szabo and Guy Avellon 5, 6.

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen won the opening race and are in 6th with 16 pts.

Will Stout and Daniel Cayard were winners of race 2.

Top non-USA crew are Denmark’s 7th placed Jørgen Schönherr and Jan Eli Gravad 12, 5, with 17 pts.

Best placed GBR crew are Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley 17, 33, in 20th.

The wind for day 2 off the coast of Silver Strand, just south of San Diego, was fickle and shifty, requiring four starts to get the fleet away.

2024 Star World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (64 entries)

1st USA Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise – – 4 2 – – 6 pts

2nd USA Will Stout and Daniel Cayard – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

3rd USA Arthur Anosov and Quinton Gallon – – 8 3 – – 11 pts

4th USA George Szabo and Guy Avellon – – 5 6 – – 11 pts

5th USA John Kostecki and Austin Sperry – – 3 11 – – 14 pts

6th USA Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen – – 1 15 – – 16 pts

7th DEN Jørgen Schönherr and Jan Eli Gravad – – 12 5 – – 17 pts

8th USA Brian Ledbetter and Brian Terhaar – – 11 7 – – 18 pts

9th USA Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada – – 16 4 – – 20 pts

10th ARG Leandro Altolaguirre and Lucas Altolaguirre – – 2 21 – – 23 pts

11th CRO Marin Misura and Tonko Barac – – 15 8 – – 23 pts

12th SUI Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo – – 6 20 – – 26 pts

13th USA Ben Mitchell and Rob Scrivenor – – 22 9 – – 31 pts

14th USA Nick Madigan and Mark Strube – – 21 10 – – 31 pts

15th SWE Tom Loftstead and Nicolas Seravalle – – 20 13 – – 33 pts

16th USA Scott Barnard and Dave Martin – – 23 14 – – 37 pts

17th USA Erik Lidecis and Gregory Smith – – 19 18 – – 37 pts

18th USA Eric Heim and Stephen Driscoll – – 13 29 – – 42 pts

19th USA John Dane III and Peter Sangmeister – – 9 35 – – 44 pts

20th GBR Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley – – 17 33 – – 50 pts

Full results available here . . .