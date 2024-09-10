Star World Championship – Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise take early lead

After day 2 of the 2024 Star World Championship in San Diego, California Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise with 4 and 2, have a two point lead.
Second are Will Stout and Dan Cayard (top image) 7, 1, on 8 pts and third Arthur Anosov and Quinton Gallon 8, 3 tied on 11pts with George Szabo and Guy Avellon 5, 6.
Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen won the opening race and are in 6th with 16 pts.
Will Stout and Daniel Cayard were winners of race 2.
Top non-USA crew are Denmark’s 7th placed Jørgen Schönherr and Jan Eli Gravad 12, 5, with 17 pts.
Best placed GBR crew are Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley 17, 33, in 20th.
The wind for day 2 off the coast of Silver Strand, just south of San Diego, was fickle and shifty, requiring four starts to get the fleet away.
2024 Star World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (64 entries)
1st USA Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise – – 4 2 – – 6 pts
2nd USA Will Stout and Daniel Cayard – – 7 1 – – 8 pts
3rd USA Arthur Anosov and Quinton Gallon – – 8 3 – – 11 pts
4th USA George Szabo and Guy Avellon – – 5 6 – – 11 pts
5th USA John Kostecki and Austin Sperry – – 3 11 – – 14 pts
6th USA Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen – – 1 15 – – 16 pts
7th DEN Jørgen Schönherr and Jan Eli Gravad – – 12 5 – – 17 pts
8th USA Brian Ledbetter and Brian Terhaar – – 11 7 – – 18 pts
9th USA Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada – – 16 4 – – 20 pts
10th ARG Leandro Altolaguirre and Lucas Altolaguirre – – 2 21 – – 23 pts
11th CRO Marin Misura and Tonko Barac – – 15 8 – – 23 pts
12th SUI Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo – – 6 20 – – 26 pts
13th USA Ben Mitchell and Rob Scrivenor – – 22 9 – – 31 pts
14th USA Nick Madigan and Mark Strube – – 21 10 – – 31 pts
15th SWE Tom Loftstead and Nicolas Seravalle – – 20 13 – – 33 pts
16th USA Scott Barnard and Dave Martin – – 23 14 – – 37 pts
17th USA Erik Lidecis and Gregory Smith – – 19 18 – – 37 pts
18th USA Eric Heim and Stephen Driscoll – – 13 29 – – 42 pts
19th USA John Dane III and Peter Sangmeister – – 9 35 – – 44 pts
20th GBR Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley – – 17 33 – – 50 pts