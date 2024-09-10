Dragon Gold Cup – Cooke and Gilmour take first race wins

After two races of the 2024 Dragon Gold Cup, Peter Gilmour and JPN56 YRed now lead the fleet having taken a seventh in race one prior to their race two victory.

Lawrie Smith’s GBR815 Alfie is in second overall by a four-point delta, with Peter Cooke in GBR402 Meteor a single point behind in third and on equal points with Wolf Washkuhn’s SUI318 1quick1 and Bo Sejr Johansen’s DEN423 Déjà vu ver. 2.0.

Peter Cooke of the Royal Forth Yacht Club claimed the first win, and the prestigious Borge Boressen Trophy, ahead of Portugal’s Pedro Rebelo de Andrade, with Germany’s Stephan Link third and Britain’s Lawrie Smith, the defending Gold Cup champion, in fourth.

In the second race it was Australia’s Peter Gilmour, sailing for Japan, who shone with a comfortable victory over the current Dragon World Champion, Switzerland’s Wolf Waschkuhn. Portugal’s Michael Zankel was third and Britain’s Grant Gordon fourth.

The Corinthian, all amateur, Divison races were won by Mark Dicker sailing GBR610 Rackham and Hannes Hollaender in GER1075 Grace.

In the overall Corinthian standings Hollaender is tied on points with Guss de Groot in NED309 Furie, with local hero Cameron Good in IRL211 Little Fella third.

The forecast for day three of the championship is for more strong winds. Four races remain to be sailed in the six race no discard series, which continues until Friday 13 September.

2024 Dragon Gold Cup – Leaders after 2 races (62 entries)

1st JPN 56 Peter Gilmour – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 815 Lawrie Smith – – 4 8 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 402 Pete Cooke – – 1 12 – – 13 pts

4th SUI 318 Wolf Waschkuhn – – 11 2 – – 13 pts

5th DEN 423 Bo sejr Johansen – – 8 5 – – 13 pts

6th POR 90 Michael Zankel – – 13 3 – – 16 pts

7th GBR 833 Grant Gordon – – 14 4 – – 18 pts

8th TUR 12 Andy Beadsworth – – 6 13 – – 19 pts

9th FRA 428 Gery Trentesaux – – 15 6 – – 21 pts

10th POR 89 Pedro Rebelo de Andrade – – 2 21 – – 23 pts

11th AUS 211 Grant Alderson – – 5 19 – – 24 pts

12th GER 62 Stephan Link – – 3 24 – – 27 pts

13th NED 393 Richard Blickman – – 16 18 – – 34 pts

14th GER 1075 Hannes Hollaender – – 26 9 – – 35 pts

15th NED 309 Guus de Groot – – 10 25 – – 35 pts

17th IRL 211 Cameron Good – – 20 17 – – 37 pts

18th GBR 831 Gavia Wilkinson-Cox – – 33 7 – – 40 pts

19th GBR 832 David Tabb – – 31 11 – – 42 pts

20th IRL 219 James Matthews – – 29 16 – – 45 pts

Full results available here . . .