Dragon Gold Cup – Cooke and Gilmour take first race wins

After two races of the 2024 Dragon Gold Cup, Peter Gilmour and JPN56 YRed now lead the fleet having taken a seventh in race one prior to their race two victory.
Lawrie Smith’s GBR815 Alfie is in second overall by a four-point delta, with Peter Cooke in GBR402 Meteor a single point behind in third and on equal points with Wolf Washkuhn’s SUI318 1quick1 and Bo Sejr Johansen’s DEN423 Déjà vu ver. 2.0.
Peter Cooke of the Royal Forth Yacht Club claimed the first win, and the prestigious Borge Boressen Trophy, ahead of Portugal’s Pedro Rebelo de Andrade, with Germany’s Stephan Link third and Britain’s Lawrie Smith, the defending Gold Cup champion, in fourth.
In the second race it was Australia’s Peter Gilmour, sailing for Japan, who shone with a comfortable victory over the current Dragon World Champion, Switzerland’s Wolf Waschkuhn. Portugal’s Michael Zankel was third and Britain’s Grant Gordon fourth.
The Corinthian, all amateur, Divison races were won by Mark Dicker sailing GBR610 Rackham and Hannes Hollaender in GER1075 Grace.
In the overall Corinthian standings Hollaender is tied on points with Guss de Groot in NED309 Furie, with local hero Cameron Good in IRL211 Little Fella third.
The forecast for day three of the championship is for more strong winds. Four races remain to be sailed in the six race no discard series, which continues until Friday 13 September.
2024 Dragon Gold Cup – Leaders after 2 races (62 entries)
1st JPN 56 Peter Gilmour – – 7 1 – – 8 pts
2nd GBR 815 Lawrie Smith – – 4 8 – – 12 pts
3rd GBR 402 Pete Cooke – – 1 12 – – 13 pts
4th SUI 318 Wolf Waschkuhn – – 11 2 – – 13 pts
5th DEN 423 Bo sejr Johansen – – 8 5 – – 13 pts
6th POR 90 Michael Zankel – – 13 3 – – 16 pts
7th GBR 833 Grant Gordon – – 14 4 – – 18 pts
8th TUR 12 Andy Beadsworth – – 6 13 – – 19 pts
9th FRA 428 Gery Trentesaux – – 15 6 – – 21 pts
10th POR 89 Pedro Rebelo de Andrade – – 2 21 – – 23 pts
11th AUS 211 Grant Alderson – – 5 19 – – 24 pts
12th GER 62 Stephan Link – – 3 24 – – 27 pts
13th NED 393 Richard Blickman – – 16 18 – – 34 pts
14th GER 1075 Hannes Hollaender – – 26 9 – – 35 pts
15th NED 309 Guus de Groot – – 10 25 – – 35 pts
17th IRL 211 Cameron Good – – 20 17 – – 37 pts
18th GBR 831 Gavia Wilkinson-Cox – – 33 7 – – 40 pts
19th GBR 832 David Tabb – – 31 11 – – 42 pts
20th IRL 219 James Matthews – – 29 16 – – 45 pts