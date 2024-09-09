American Magic update on helm Paul Goodison injury indicates he is unlikely to return for Semi-Finals

NYYC American Magic confirms that their America’s Cup helmsman Paul Goodison sustained an injury last Saturday.

The American Magic statement: Helmsman Role Transition . . .

‘After securing a place in the Louis Vuitton Challenger Selection Series Semi-Finals, American Magic confirms that helmsman Paul Goodison sustained an injury and is currently undergoing treatment.

Paul’s recovery is being monitored daily, and we look forward to his swift return to the port helm of Patriot.

In the interim, Olympic medalist and multiple World Champion Lucas Calabrese will helm Patriot.

Lucas has been an integral part of our helmsman rotation for over two years, training extensively alongside the crew, and is fully prepared to take on this role as we continue our campaign.

As a team, American Magic supports Paul in his recovery, and we are confident in the Patriot sailing team, which now includes Lucas on the port helm, to lead Patriot through the upcoming races as we focus on the America’s Cup.’

The vague wording of the statement seems to indicate the injury he sustained on Saturday is more serious than at first assumed, and that Goodison is unlikely to feature in the Challenger Semi-Final and Final stages in five days time.

After the fall reports said that he was not hospitalised and was recovering at home.