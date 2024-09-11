Dragon Gold Cup – Race 3 won by Portugal’s Pedro Rebelo de Andrade

Race 3 of the Dragon Gold Cup was won by Portugal’s Pedro Rebelo de Andrade, sailing POR89 with Jose Leitmann and Jamie Lea.

He was followed home by Lawrie Smith in GBR815, with Michael Zankel’s POR90 third.

Race 3 was held in a strong and squally north-westerly that at times pushed both the sailors and their boats to their limits. The fleet was initially held ashore to allow the wind to drop a little, but racing eventually got under way around 16:00.

Overnight series leader Peter Gilmour, sailing JAP56 with Yasuhiro Yaji and Sam Gilmour, finished the race in fourth place, which means they continues to lead the series by two points from Lawrie Smith.

Michael Zankel moves up into third overall at the halfway point in the championship. Peter Cook’s GBR402 drops from third to fourth, with Pedro Andrade now rounding out the top five, but on equal points with sixth placed Grant Gordon’s GBR833.

In the Corinthian Division the top performer of the day was the Kinsale Yacht Club’s own James Matthews, sailing IRL219 with David Good and Fergal O’Hanlon. Second Corinthian finisher was Graham Bailey’s GBR192 with Jono Brown in GBR753 third.

In the overall Corinthian standings James Mattews moves up from fourth into the lead, with Cameron Good’s IRL211 second and Jono Brown now third.

Three races remain to be sailed in the six-race, no discard series which continues until Friday 13 September.

2024 Dragon Gold Cup – Leaders after 3 races (62 entries)

1st JPN 56 Peter Gilmour – – 7 1 4 – – 12 pts

2nd GBR 815 Lawrie Smith – – 4 8 2 – – 14 pts

3rd POR 90 Michael Zankel – – 13 3 3 – – 19 pts

4th GBR 402 Pete Cooke – – 1 12 10 – – 23 pts

5th POR 89 Pedro Rebelo de Andrade – – 2 21 1 – – 24 pts

6th GBR 833 Grant Gordon – – 14 4 6 – – 24 pts

7th TUR 12 Andy Beadsworth – – 6 13 7 – – 26 pts

8th DEN 423 Bo sejr Johansen – – 8 5 20 – – 33 pts

9th FRA 428 Gery Trentesaux – – 15 6 17 – – 38 pts

10th AUS 211 Grant Alderson – – 5 19 15 – – 39 pts

11th BEL 82 Xavier Vanneste – – 12 23 8 – – 43 pts

12th NED 393 Richard Blickman – – 16 18 12 – – 46 pts

13th IRL 219 James Matthews – – 29 16 5 – – 50 pts

14th GER 62 Stephan Link – – 3 24 28 – – 55 pts

15th IRL 211 Cameron Good – – 20 17 18 – – 55 pts

16th GBR 753 Jono Brown – – 37 10 11 – – 58 pts

17th GER 1075 Hannes Hollaender – – 26 9 24 – – 59 pts

18th NED 309 Guus de Groot – – 10 25 25 – – 60 pts

19th GBR 831 Gavia Wilkinson-Cox – – 33 7 21 – – 61 pts

20th GBR 192 Graham Bailey – – 21 37 9 – – 67 pts

21st SUI 313 Dirk Oldenburg – – 32 15 22 – – 69 pts

