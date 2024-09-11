Star World Championship – Cayard and Kleen take second win at Newport Beach

Race Three of the 2024 Star World Championship was a win for Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen.

This was a second win for Cayard and Kleen (1, 15, 1) and they are now third overall with three points behind the overall leaders Will Stout and Daniel Cayard (7, 1, 6).

Splitting the race winning Cayard family boats are George Szabo and Guy Avellon (5, 6, 5) in second, two points off the leaders.

The Cayard family is proving to be in great form, again – Paul and Danny won the North American Championship in Newport Beach, LA, together just over a month ago.

Wednesday’s race four has a forecast for lighter breeze and cooler temperatures. After that race the discard will be applied and the tight ranking might be shaken up.

2024 Star World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (64 entries)



1st USA Will Stout and Daniel Cayard – – 7 1 6 – – 14 pts

2nd USA George Szabo and Guy Avellon – – 5 6 5 – – 16 pts

3rd USA Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen – – 1 15 1 – – 17 pts

4th USA John Kostecki and Austin Sperry – – 3 11 3 – – 17 pts

5th DEN Jørgen Schönherr and Jan Eli Gravad – – 12 5 2 – – 19 pts

6th USA Brian Ledbetter and Brian Terhaar – – 11 7 4 – – 22 pts

7th USA Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada – – 16 4 7 – – 27 pts

8th ARG Leandro Altolaguirre and Lucas Altolaguirre – – 2 21 11 – – 34 pts

9th SUI Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo – – 6 20 13 – – 39 pts

10th USA Arthur Anosov and Quinton Gallon – – 8 3 30 – – 41 pts

11th USA Ben Mitchell and Rob Scrivenor – – 22 9 16 – – 47 pts

12th USA Erik Lidecis and Gregory Smith – – 19 18 10 – – 47 pts

13th USA Nick Madigan and Mark Strube – – 21 10 20 – – 51 pts

14th CRO Marin Misura and Tonko Barac – – 15 8 29 – – 52 pts

15th SWE Tom Loftstead and Nicolas Seravalle – – 20 13 25 – – 58 pts

16th USA Scott Barnard and Dave Martin – – 23 14 21 – – 58 pts

17th USA John Dane III and Peter Sangmeister – – 9 35 18 – – 62 pts

18th GBR Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley – – 17 33 15 – – 65 pts

19th BRA Fabio Prada and Arthur Lopes – – 43 19 8 – – 70 pts

20th USA Eric Heim and Stephen Driscoll – – 13 29 28 – – 70 pts

21st USA Alejandro Bugacov and Fernando Mugerle – – 24 27 19 – – 70 pts

Full results available here . . .