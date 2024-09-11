Bourgnon leads at Intermediate Sprint – La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec race leader Dolan fourth

The mandatory passage point where the Intermediate Sprint bonuses were allocated, the Occidentale de Sein was very crowded Tuesday morning.

The solo sailors started to pass with Basile Bourgnon (Edenred) in the lead. He takes the intermediate sprint and won the 5-minute bonus. Ushant was already in their sights.

Loïs Berrehar (Skipper Macif 2022) by crossing the line in second position wins three minutes, Gaston Morvan (Région Bretagne – CMB Performance, recovers the last prize, namely one minute. Ireland’s Tom Dolan (Smurfit Kappa – Kingpsan) was fourth at six minutes after Morvan.

The competitors opted for a passage through the Fromveur channel, before entering the Channel.

At present, the Iroise Sea allows the solo sailors to recharge their batteries one last time before tackling the very big part of this last stage, the double crossing of the Channel which is set to be in challenging conditions.

Tom Dolan, current leader in the provisional general classification, commented . . . “I already have an idea of ​​what I’m going to do, but I’ll have to choose my sails carefully. I’ve already equipped myself with my dry suit.

We have 20 knots of wind on a flat sea at 100° from reality, we are sailing at 12-13 knots, it’s going fast, it’s starting to get a bit wet,” commented Tom Dolan, current leader in the provisional general classification after two stages.”

Wednesday at 10:00 UK, Loïs Berrehar (Skipper Macif 2022) leads by 2nm from Basile Bourgnon (Edenred) and Gaston Morvan (Region Bretagne). Dolan is fifth 6nm off the leader.

