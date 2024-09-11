Louis Vuitton Cup Semi-Final – Ainslie to announce choice of opponent this Friday

The Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Semi-Final kicks off in Barcelona on Saturday 14 September.

Ahead of race day Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper of Ineos Team UK, will announce which challenger team they have chosen to race at the pre-event Press Conference on Friday.

The challenger teams that they have to choose from are:

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (ITA),

New York Yacht Club American Magic (USA)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (SUI).

The first team to win five races, and score five points, in each pairing will progress to the Final (26 Sept-7 October).

The winning team of that match going on to face Defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 37th America’s Cup Match (12-27 October).

Related Post:

Louis Vuitton Challenger Series – Groundhog day for Final Double Round Robin racing in Barcelona