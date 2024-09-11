Dragon Gold Cup – Beadsworth snatches Race 4 win to move into contention with two races to go

With four races down and two to go Australia’s Peter Gilmour sailing JPN56 YRed continues to hold a narrow lead at the Kinsale Dragon Gold Cup 2024.

In Wednesday’s race 4, Andy Beadsworth sailing TUR56 Provezza narrowly pipped Gilmour for race victory with Aussie Grant Alderson AUS 211 third.

Portugal’s Pedro Rebelo de Andrade in POR89 was fourth, Belgium’s Xavier Vanneste in BEL82 fifth and Lawrie Smith in GBR815 sixth.

This means that in the overall standings Gilmour has increased his lead over Smith to six points.

While this win jumps Beadsworth up into third, but tied on points with Michael Zankel POR 90 who drops from third to fourth, while Pedro Andrade remains fifth and Grant Gordon GBR 833 sixth.

The Corinthian racing was somewhat marred by two of the teams being caught up in an incident at the first mark.

Cameron Good’s IRL211 and Colm Dunne’s IRL181 both protested and requested redress, each was given 10 points.

Cameron Good leads, with Jono Brown’s GBR753 second and James Matthews IRL219 third.

2024 Dragon Gold Cup – Leaders after 4 races (62 entries)

1st JPN 56 Peter Gilmour – – 7 1 4 2 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 815 Lawrie Smith – – 4 8 2 6 – – 20 pts

3rd TUR 12 Andy Beadsworth – – 6 13 7 1 – – 27 pts

4th POR 90 Michael Zankel – – 13 3 3 8 – – 27 pts

5th POR 89 Pedro Rebelo de Andrade – – 2 21 1 4 – – 28 pts

6th GBR 833 Grant Gordon – – 14 4 6 11 – – 35 pts

7th GBR 402 Pete Cooke – – 1 12 10 17 – – 40 pts

8th AUS 211 Grant Alderson – – 5 19 16 3 – – 43 pts

9th DEN 423 Bo sejr Johansen – – 8 5 21 9 – – 43 pts

10th BEL 82 Xavier Vanneste – – 12 23 8 5 – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .