Star Bacardi Cup – Finally Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen

Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen USA/GER avoided the final race pitfalls to claim the Bacardi Cup.

Second place went to Robert Scheidt and Austin Sperry (BRA) who came so close, just one point separating the two top team after the final race.

Third were Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (POL) a further four points back.

This was a remarkable win for Cayard and Kleen in a remarkable fleet that only a class such as the Star can produce – 17 Olympians, six Olympic medalists, three Olympic champions, and 14 Star World Champions.

A class that continues to age like a fine wine . . . only improving with age.

Star Class Bacardi Cup – Final Leaders (75 entries)

1st USA Paul CAYARD / Frithjof KLEEN – – 1 1 1 2 6 -76 – – 11 pts

2nd BRA Robert SCHEIDT / Austin SPERRY – – 3 3 4 1 1 -10 – – 12 pts

3rd POL Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ / Bruno PRADA – – 2 2 -9 4 4 4 – – 16 pts

4th ITA Diego NEGRI / Sergio LAMBERTENGHI – – 4 -10 3 3 5 8 – – 23 pts

5th USA Eric DOYLE / Payson INFELISE – – 7 7 2 6 -8 -11 – – 30 pts

6th IRL Peter O’LEARY / Joost HOUWELING – – RDG 11 6 18 3 2 – – 31.5 pts

7th NOR Eivind MELLEBY / Christian NEHAMMER – – 13 4 5 15 -34 7 – – 44 pts

8th USA Erik LIDECIS / Tim RAY – – -31 6 8 14 16 1 – – 45 pts

9th ARG Leandro ALTOLAGUIRRE / Lucas ALTOLAGUIRRE – – 9 8 11 5 14 -76 – – 47 pts

10th USA Will STOUT / Danny CAYARD – – 17 13 -34 7 13 3 – – 53 pts

GBR:

33rd GBR Ante RAZMILOVIC and Brian HAMMERSLEY

Full results available here . . .