JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship – Race 1

Defending JJ Giltinan champion Yandoo team powered to victory on Sydney Harbour in the first race of the 2026 Championship, the George Calligeros Trophy.

By the end of the race Yandoo’s team of John Winning Jr, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake easily crossed the finish line with a 1m 4s victory over Australia’s Shaw and Partners Financial Services of Keagan York, Max Paul and Tom Anderson.

After a race-long battle Rag & Famish Hotel of Ben Crafoord, Ryan Ewings and Max Near, took third ahead of Fisher & Paykel of Brett Van Munster, Logan Radford and Tom Quigley, with New Zealand’s Shaw and Partners Financial Services of Eli Liefting in fifth place.

The Andoo-USA team of Mikey Radziejowski, David Liebenberg and Daniel Roberts performed above expectations and with a little ‘luck’ could have finished closer to the top-10.

British team Bar Karate UK of lan Turnball, Harvey Hilary and Stuart Keegan finished 20th.

Frank Quealey

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship, presented by Winning Group:

Race 1 – The George Calligeros Trophy

1st AUS Yandoo (Herman Winning / Fang Warren / Lewis Brake)

2nd AUS Shaw and Partners AUS (Keagan York / Max Paul / Tom Anderson)

3rd AUS Rag & Famish (Ben Crafoord / Ryan Ewings / Max Nearn)

4th AUS Fisher and Paykel (Brett Van Munster / Tom Quigley / Logan Radford)

5th NZL Shaw and Partners NZL (Eli Liefting / Sam Street / Josh Schon)

6th AUS The Kitchen Maker (Lachlan Steel / George Morton / Jerome Watts)

7th AUS GC Sails (Scott Cunningham / Joel Turner / David Cunningham)

8th AUS Balmain (Henry Larkings / Tom Grimes / Lachlan Pryor)

9th AUS Lazarus (Thomas Cunich / Marc Chapon / Tim Westwood)

10th AUS Vaikobi (Kirk Mitchel / Andrew Stephenson / Daniel Barnett)

11th GER Black Knight (Heinrich von Bayern / Tom Martin / Andy Martin)

12th AUS Smeg (Ash Rooklyn / Josh Porebski / Niall Morrow)

13th USA Andoo USA (Michael Radziejowski / David Liebenberg / Daniel Roberts)

14th AUS Brisbane 18 Footers SC (Joshua Sloman / Ben Roxburgh / Angus Barker)

15th AUS The Royal Oak (Hugo Stoner / Zann Scrimgeour / Daniel Watson)

16th GER Berlin Bears (Phillipp Nocke / Marceli Mierzw / Max Seydl)

17th DEN Badnavn The Vikings (Jesper Brondum / Darren McKavanagh / Uffe Andersen)

18th AUS Big Foot Bags and Covers (David Hayter / Trent Neighbour / Elliott Mahar)

19th NZL ASCC (Campbell Stanton / Ollie Gilmour / Pat Morgan)

20th GBR Bar Karate UK (lan Turnball / Harvey Hilary / Stuart Keegan)

21st AUS Sixt (Jacob Marks / Alex Marinelli / Matt Doyle)

22nd AUS Club Marine (Emma Rankin / Jed Cruikshank / Brandon Buyink)

23rd AUS The Killer Coffee Co (Jordan Girdis / Max Vos / Nick Rozenauers)

24th AUS 18 Footers B&R Racing Team (Luca Gambacorti / Nic Livermore / Max Herscovics)

25th AUS Ballard Properties (Bec Hancock / Cam Walker / Ed Swain)

26th AUS Gotcha4Life (Kade Morgan / Graeme Fairbairn / Isaac Marney)

27th NZL Akarana Eatery (Monty Alderson / Levi Jenkins / Harry Wilson)

Next Race Sunday 8 March 2026 Race 2, Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Trophy.