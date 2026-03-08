JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship – Second race win for Yandoo

Never mind the weather . . . conditions totally opposite to those of the opening JJ Giltinan race, but the result was the same . . . a win for defending champion Yandoo of John Winning Jr.

Skippered by John Winning Jr, with Fang Warren and Lewis Brake, Yandoo won the start and was never headed on the long Southerly course in wind that ranged from 20+ knots at the start to a near zero at the finish.

Second was GC Sails of Scott Cunningham, Joel Turner and David Cunningham, finishing in a tight bunch 1 sec ahead of Shaw and Partners NZL of Eli Liefting, Sam Street and Josh Schon, with Lazarus Capital Partners of Tom Cunich, Marc Chapon and Tim Westwood another 1 sec back in fourth place.

Yandoo heads the leaderboard with 2 pts and a six point advantage after two races, followed by Shaw and Partners Financial Services-Australia and Shaw and Partners Financial Services-New Zealand both on 8 pts.

GC Sails are on 9 pts, Rag & Famish Hotel on 11 pts, and Lazarus Capital Partners on 13 pts rounding out the top six.

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship, presented by Winning Group:

Race 2 – Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Trophy

1st AUS Yandoo – Herman Winning – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd AUS Shaw and Partners AUS – Keagan York – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

3rd NZL Shaw and Partners NZL – Eli Liefting – – 5 3 – – 8 pts

4th AUS GC Sails – Scott Cunningham – – 7 2 – – 9 pts

5th AUS Rag & Famish – Ben Crafoord – – 3 8 – – 11 pts

6th AUS Lazarus – Thomas Cunich – – 9 4 – – 13 pts

7th AUS Vaikobi – Kirk Mitchel – – 10 5 – – 15 pts

8th AUS Fisher and Paykel – Brett Van Munster – – 4 15 – – 19 pts

9th AUS Balmain – Henry Larkings – – 8 11 – – 19 pts

10th GER Black Knight – Heinrich von Bayern – – 11 12 – – 23 pts

11th NZL ASCC – Campbell Stanton – – 19 7 – – 26 pts

12th AUS Smeg – Ash Rooklyn – – 12 16 – – 28 pts

13th AUS Big Foot Bags and Covers – David Hayter – – 18 10 – – 28 pts

14th AUS Sixt – Jacob Marks – – 21 9 – – 30 pts

15th USA Andoo USA – Michael Radziejowski – – 13 18 – – 31 pts

16th AUS Brisbane 18 Footers SC – Joshua Sloman – – 14 17 – – 31 pts

17th AUS The Kitchen Maker – Lachlan Steel – – 6 27 – – 33 pts

18th GER Berlin Bears – Phillipp Nocke – – 16 19 – – 35 pts

19th AUS Club Marine – Emma Rankin – – 22 14 – – 36 pts

20th AUS The Killer Coffee Co – Jordan Girdis – – 23 13 – – 36 pts

21st AUS The Royal Oak – Hugo Stoner – – 15 27 – – 42 pts

22nd GBR Bar Karate UK – lan Turnbal – – 20 22 – – 42 pts

23rd DEN Badnavn The Vikings – Jesper Brondum – – 17 27 – – 44 pts

24th AUS 18 Ftrs B&R Racing Team – Luca Gambacorti – – 24 21 – – 45 pts

25th AUS Ballard Properties – Bec Hancock – – 25 20 – – 45 pts

26th NZL Akarana Eatery – Monty Alderson – – 27 23 – – 50 pts

27th AUS Gotcha4Life – Kade Morgan – – 26 27 – – 53 pts

Next Race Monday 9 March 2026 Races 3 & 4, Alan Cole Memorial Trophy.