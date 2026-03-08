JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship – Second race win for Yandoo

Never mind the weather . . . conditions totally opposite to those of the opening JJ Giltinan race, but the result was the same . . . a win for defending champion Yandoo of John Winning Jr.
Skippered by John Winning Jr, with Fang Warren and Lewis Brake, Yandoo won the start and was never headed on the long Southerly course in wind that ranged from 20+ knots at the start to a near zero at the finish.
Second was GC Sails of Scott Cunningham, Joel Turner and David Cunningham, finishing in a tight bunch 1 sec ahead of Shaw and Partners NZL of Eli Liefting, Sam Street and Josh Schon, with Lazarus Capital Partners of Tom Cunich, Marc Chapon and Tim Westwood another 1 sec back in fourth place.
Yandoo heads the leaderboard with 2 pts and a six point advantage after two races, followed by Shaw and Partners Financial Services-Australia and Shaw and Partners Financial Services-New Zealand both on 8 pts.
GC Sails are on 9 pts, Rag & Famish Hotel on 11 pts, and Lazarus Capital Partners on 13 pts rounding out the top six.
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff World Championship, presented by Winning Group:
Race 2 – Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Trophy
1st AUS Yandoo – Herman Winning – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd AUS Shaw and Partners AUS – Keagan York – – 2 6 – – 8 pts
3rd NZL Shaw and Partners NZL – Eli Liefting – – 5 3 – – 8 pts
4th AUS GC Sails – Scott Cunningham – – 7 2 – – 9 pts
5th AUS Rag & Famish – Ben Crafoord – – 3 8 – – 11 pts
6th AUS Lazarus – Thomas Cunich – – 9 4 – – 13 pts
7th AUS Vaikobi – Kirk Mitchel – – 10 5 – – 15 pts
8th AUS Fisher and Paykel – Brett Van Munster – – 4 15 – – 19 pts
9th AUS Balmain – Henry Larkings – – 8 11 – – 19 pts
10th GER Black Knight – Heinrich von Bayern – – 11 12 – – 23 pts
11th NZL ASCC – Campbell Stanton – – 19 7 – – 26 pts
12th AUS Smeg – Ash Rooklyn – – 12 16 – – 28 pts
13th AUS Big Foot Bags and Covers – David Hayter – – 18 10 – – 28 pts
14th AUS Sixt – Jacob Marks – – 21 9 – – 30 pts
15th USA Andoo USA – Michael Radziejowski – – 13 18 – – 31 pts
16th AUS Brisbane 18 Footers SC – Joshua Sloman – – 14 17 – – 31 pts
17th AUS The Kitchen Maker – Lachlan Steel – – 6 27 – – 33 pts
18th GER Berlin Bears – Phillipp Nocke – – 16 19 – – 35 pts
19th AUS Club Marine – Emma Rankin – – 22 14 – – 36 pts
20th AUS The Killer Coffee Co – Jordan Girdis – – 23 13 – – 36 pts
21st AUS The Royal Oak – Hugo Stoner – – 15 27 – – 42 pts
22nd GBR Bar Karate UK – lan Turnbal – – 20 22 – – 42 pts
23rd DEN Badnavn The Vikings – Jesper Brondum – – 17 27 – – 44 pts
24th AUS 18 Ftrs B&R Racing Team – Luca Gambacorti – – 24 21 – – 45 pts
25th AUS Ballard Properties – Bec Hancock – – 25 20 – – 45 pts
26th NZL Akarana Eatery – Monty Alderson – – 27 23 – – 50 pts
27th AUS Gotcha4Life – Kade Morgan – – 26 27 – – 53 pts
Next Race Monday 9 March 2026 Races 3 & 4, Alan Cole Memorial Trophy.