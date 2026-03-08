470 European Championship opens at Vilamoura

The Portuguese sailing venue of Vilamoura is hosting the 2026 470 mixed European Open Championships from 9 to 14 March.

Fifty-three teams from 20 nations will compete for the European mixed title from Monday.

Ahead of them are six days of racing, split into three parts. The first one is a qualification series with five races, followed by the finals with seven races, and on Saturday 14 March, two medal races will decide the outcome.

The Championship will feature the new medal series format, designed to increase the final stage competition and jeopardy of the final medal places.

Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona, arrive in Vilamoura as the defending European champions, together the silver medalists British duo Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris, and bronze medalistsMatisse Pacaud with Lucie De Gennes of France.

The first European crew of the championship will be declared the “470 Class Mixed European Champion.” In addition, the overall winning crew will be awarded the “470 Kevin Burnham Trophy” by the International 470 Class Association.

Britain has seven crews entered:

Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (World rank 8th)

Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (World rank 12th)

Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-House

Sabine Potter and Ralph Cawthorne

Arwen Fflur and David Bromilow

James Crossley and Rachael Potter

Alice Davis and Oscar Cawthorne

