2023-24 edition of Clipper Race to start from Portsmouth

The Clipper Race has revealed Portsmouth, UK, will be the location for the Race Start and Finish of its 2023-24 edition.

Five days of festivities, beginning 30 August 2023, are planned for Gunwharf Quays, the neighbouring harbour of the sailing company’s operations for almost 20 years.

In collaboration with Gunwharf Quays and the wider Portsmouth city, the adventure business is hoping to make this the biggest launch event in its history.

Gunwharf Quays has partnered with the Clipper Race, becoming its Race Start and Finish Host Port, with civic support from Portsmouth City Council.

This is only the second time that Portsmouth has featured on the Clipper Race route (the last time was in 2000) and the upcoming event will see the first on the water, public participation Race Start event since 2017 in Liverpool.

Local sailing clubs, organisations and boat owners are being invited to join the bon voyage flotilla out on the Solent. This stage of the event will wave off the hundreds of sailors who will face the intense conditions of six ocean crossings.

Tickets for spectator boats will be available to buy in advance of the event, offering a chance to get out on the water and up close to the action, when the race starts mid afternoon on 3 September.

A Solent spectacular is planned for Clipper Race crew as they commence the 40,000 nautical miles circumnavigation, a feat that will take eleven months to complete.

