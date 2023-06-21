New leader at SB20 Worlds

New leader after two more races at the 2023 SB20 World Championships is Tiago Morais of Portugal.

Morais (5, 1) moves into the lead with 17 pts, with José Paulo Ramada (6, 8) second on 24 pts and former leader, Ange Delerce (17, 11) of France, slips back to third with 32 pts.

The other race winner on day 2 was Vasco Serpa (1, 14) rounding out a great day for Portugal.

As well as the top two podium places, they now hold four of the top ten overall to lead the Nations Cup.

Britain’s John Pollard (2, 4) came back into contention as he recovered to12th, while Mark Gillett (53, 7) and Charles Whelen (14, 53) fell back, Gillett now 18th and Whelen in 20th.

With so many BFDs across the table the fleet will be looking forward to the first discard after 5 races.

SB20 Worlds 2023 – Day 1 leaders after 4 races (49 entries)

1st POR 3723 Tiago MORAIS Clube Vela Atlântico – – 4 7 5 1 – – 17 pts

2nd POR 3738 José Paulo RAMADA Clube Naval Cascais – – 7 3 6 8 – – 24 pts

3rd FRA 3580 Ange DELERCE SRAJP – – 2 2 17 11 – – 32 pts

4th FRA 3653 Ian GARRETA SR Antibes – – 5 6 8 16 – – 35 pts

5th AUS 3828 Will SARGENT DSS – – 1 4 12 19 – – 36 pts

6th POR 3803 Martin ESTLANDER NJK – – 6 10 7 13 – – 36 pts

7th IRL 3809 Michael O’CONNOR Royal St George YC – – 16 9 3 12 – – 40 pts

8th POR 3801 Vasco SERPA CNC – – 15 15 1 14 – – 45 pts

9th AUS 3827 Paul McCARTNEY RYCT – – 13 11 15 15 – – 54 pts

10th NED 3714 Marco van DRIEL WVB – – 20 20 9 6 – – 55 pts

11th UAE 3363 Michal PAJAK Dubai Offshore SC – – 3 23 10 26 – – 62 pts

12th GBR 3814 John POLLARD Royal Torbay YC – – 53 5 2 4 – – 64 pts

13th NED 3754 Jeroen van der VELDEN RZV – – 11 14 4 36 – – 65 pts

14th NED 3290 Donna-Tinke HUIJSMANS R.S.Z.V. – – 9 21 35 2 – – 67 pts

15th SGP 3361 Agoston SIPOS Raffles Marina – – 14 26 23 9 – – 72 pts

16th IRL 3433 Tadgh DONNELLY NYC – – 23 22 11 20 – – 76 pts

17th NED 3716 Ronald VERAAR WVA – – 34 27 16 3 – – 80 pts

18th GBR 3820 Mark GILLETT Frensham Pond – – 10 13 53 7 – – 83 pts

19th FRA 3706 Pierre-Yves LAMBERT COYCH – – 21 19 24 21 – – 85 pts

20th GBR 3758 Charles WHELAN Royal Southern YC – – 8 12 14 53 – – 87 pts

Full results available here . . .