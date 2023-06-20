Tricky opening day at SB20 Worlds

The skippers briefing was called sharp on time at Scheveningen Yacht Club ahead of the first racing day at the SB20 Worlds 2023 announcing two possible races.

Winner of the first race was Will Sargent of Australia and of the second Nils Razmilovic of Singapore.

But it is Ange Delerce of France who tops the leaderboard with 4 pts after two second place finishes.

Will Sargent (1, 4) is in second place overall with 5 pts and José Paulo Ramada (7, 3) of Portugal third with 10 pts.

Best placed British entry is Charles Whelen (8, 12) in 7th on 20 pts, and just three points ahead of Mark Gillett (10, 13) with 23 pts.

Despite having a nice stable westerly breeze the opening race of the championship did not happen on time.

Finally, after two general recalls a black flag decided the starting positions and caused some boats a painful BFD.

“It was a really nice day for sailing on the North Sea today. We decided to do what we did last year [in Ireland] and won the first race, which was quite nice,” – said Will Sargent.

Second race went into sequence with a Black flag to avoid further delays as the breeze has started its decline.

Glasgow Kiss of Nils Razmilovic took a lead on the first upwind and maintained it until the finish.

Ashore the sailors enjoyed the Scheveingen yacht club’s hospitality and a happy hour sponsored by the Royal North Sea YC who are hoping to welcome the SB20 fleet in 2025 for Europeans.

For Tuesday the first warning signal is at 11:25 with potentially three races.

SB20 Worlds 2023 – Day 1 leaders after 2 races (49 entries)

1st FRA 3580 Ange DELERCE, SRAJP – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd AUS 3828 Will SARGENT, DSS – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

3rd POR 3738 José Paulo RAMADA, Clube Naval Cascais – – 7 3 – – 10 pts

4th FRA 3653 Ian GARRETA, SR Antibes – – 5 6 – – 11 pts

5th SGP 3750 Nils RAZMILOVIC, RHKYC – – 12 1 – – 13 pts

6th POR 3803 Martin ESTLANDER, NJK – – 6 10 – – 16 pts

7th GBR 3758 Charles WHELAN, Royal Southern YC – – 8 12 – – 20 pts

8th GBR 3820 Mark GILLETT, Frensham Pond SC – – 10 13 – – 23 pts

9th AUS 3827 Paul McCARTNEY, RYCT – – 13 11 – – 24 pts

10th IRL 3809 Michael O’CONNOR, Royal St George YC – – 16 9 – – 25 pts

Other GBR:

23rd GBR 3816 Phil TILLEY, Royal Southern YC – – 33 16 – – 49 pts

Full results available here . . .