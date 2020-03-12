Cancellation of Trofeo Princesa Sofia and 470 World Championships

The Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar Regatta is cancelled and the 470 World Championships are postponed.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the latest situation developments, and following instructions of the Spanish and Balearic Government, the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar Regatta and the 470 World Championships in Mallorca are cancelled/postponed.

The cancellation of the 2020 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar affects all classes due to take part in the event from 25 March to 4 April – Olympic classes, One-Design, Open Foil and ORC.

The 470 Worlds which were scheduled to take place in el Arenal, from the 13 to the 21 of March are postponed.

The 470 Class will investigate the possibility of holding the Worlds in the coming months, after the 15 April, with more information to come as soon as possible. The World Championship is NOT cancelled at the moment.

The organizers of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía event, due to be held in the Bay of Palma inform us that participants who are already in some of the three venues of the regatta – Club Nàutic S’Arenal, Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa and Real Club Náutico de Palma – can stay and keep using the facilities, unless further restrictions from the Government and Health Authorities are applied.

The British sailing team has competitors enterd at both these events, including the defnding women’s 470 World Champions, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre.

Also many British sailing team members and Olympic Team GB members selected for Tokyo 2020, were due to compete in the Trofeo Princesa Sofía event.

For details see the website here

Relevant Post:

Will domino effect take out the Portsmouth ACWS event?