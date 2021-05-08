World Sailing back-track on alternative event submission process

Where World Sailing are concerned nothing is as it seems, and there is always another opportunity to overturn a previous decision.

At the 30 April 2021 Board Meeting, the World Sailing Board and President approved three alternative event proposals to go forward to the Mid-Year Meeting to the Constitution, Events and Equipment Committees on 10-11 May 2021.

And stated that all other submissions did not comply with the requirements of Regulation 23.1.11.

But, following a Board meeting on 7 May 2021, the President, supported by the Board, approved ALL the alternative event submissions received to go through the familiar World Sailing decision making process at the 2021 Mid-Year Meeting.

So, it seems that the earlier announcement of only three submissions approved by the World Sailing Board and President going to the Mid-Year Meeting has been overturned!

And the situation is now that:

ALL 15 submissions will be considered by the constitution, events and equipment committees on 10/11 May, not just the three as indicated earlier (7 May).

World Sailing Council can ignore the constitution, events and equipment committees’ recommendations if they wish and debate/vote on any of the 15 submissions when they meet on Friday 14 May.

The outcome of this process will be to select two alternative events, ranked in order of preference, ahead of the IOC deadline, which is Wednesday 26 May 2021.

This is all required following a request from the International Olympic Committee for alternative event(s) to the Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat, for sailing’s 10th medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to be proposed.

Minutes of the World Sailing Board Minutes, Friday 7 May 2021 . . .

