470 Class Association willing to dump Olympic Mixed Crew event

Racing starts Sunday at the 470 Class European Championship Vilamoura, Portugal, with three strong fleets in Men’s, Women’s and Mixed fleets.

There is a big fleet for the mixed event fleet here in the European Championship, driven by the agreed change to a single mixed event in Paris 2024, that could all change again if the new 470 proposal is accepted by World Sailing and the IOC.

An interesting situation that now clouds the event is the submission by the 470 Association to World Sailing to dump the Olympic Mixed Crew event, and return to the two separate events – men and women – as for the up-coming Tokyo Games.

This has all arisen because the IOC has cast doubt on acceptance of the new Offshore Mixed Crew Event for Paris 2024 and requested that World Sailing put forward alternative events.

In the in-fighting to insert a new Offshore event in the Paris Games, the 470 class lost one of its two fleet events and was retained as a single mixed crew event.

The 470 Class association now sees their opportunity to bring back the other fleet event as a simple way to solve the non-acceptance of the Offshore event, and ensure that sailing keeps its ten Olympic events.

World Sailing has short listed the 470 proposal to return to the existing format of seperate men and women’s events and will meet on 14 May to discuss and vote on that submission and two other alternative submissions.

