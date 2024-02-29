470 World Championship – GBR making waves on first day of Gold fleet racing

Day 3 of the 470 World Championship in Palma, Mallorca.

With some high scores among the leading group, Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube (10, 6) scored steadily to move into fourth overall with 35 pts.

The first day of gold and silver fleet final series racing saw Japan’s Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki (5, 4) extend there lead of the gold fleet to four points.

Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka (4, 4) of Japan with 23 pts consolidated their second place, taking a nine point advantage over 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman (2, -13) of Spain on 32 pts.

Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion (14, -18) of France are in fifth, tied on 41 pts with with Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort (-26, 22) of Germany and Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (-27, 11).

The two British teams maintain their advantage over the Italian pair Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini (18, 3), in the race for the Olympic qualification place, but with four more races in the final series, they remain a valid threat.

Winners in the gold fleet were: Germany’s Malte and Anastasiya Winkel in the first race, and Anton Dahberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden in the second.

In the silver fleet, Britain’s Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (2, 11) lead with 71 pts from Juliana and Rafael Martins (9, 2) of Brazil on 73 pts.

470 World Championship – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (61 entries)

1st JPN 22 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Yurie SEKI – – -21 2 1 5 2 5 4 – – 19 pts

2nd JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 2 2 8 3 4 4 -28 – – 23 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 3 1 7 8 11 2 -13 – – 32 pts

4th GBR 4 Vita HEATHCOTE and Chris GRUBE – – 2 7 -13 9 1 10 6 – – 35 pts

5th FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 1 4 12 1 9 14 -18 – – 41 pts

6th GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 3 1 5 3 7 -26 22 – – 41 pts

7th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 4 3 10 11 2 -27 11 – – 41 pts

8th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 8 10 7 2 6 -30 9 – – 42 pts

9th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR – – 4 12 3 10 5 -16 8 – – 42 pts

10th JPN 55 Ai YOSHIDA and Yugo YOSHIDA – – 1 21 2 4 12 -29 5 – – 45 pts

11th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 10 7 6 -24 1 18 3 – – 45 pts

Full results available here . . .