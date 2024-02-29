49er/49erFX Worlds in Lanzarote . . . First stop on the road to Paris Olympics

The 2024 49er and 49erFX World Championships will take place in Lanzarote from 4 to 10 March.

This is the first of the major events for the two Olympic classes in the lead-up to the Paris Games sailing events taking place from 29 July to 8 August 2024.

With presssure building the event has attracted a strong entry . . . to date the Worlds 49er men have 75 entries from 52 countries (5 GBR entries) and the 49erFX women have 26 entries (2 GBR entries).

Many of the competitors will still be involved in their national team selection process.

While Team GB have already named their Olympic selections – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in the 49er and Freya Black and Saskia Tidey in the 49erFX – they will thus be able to concentrate on the world titles as part of their preparation for the Games.

In the most recent 49er/49erFX major event, the 2023 Europeans last November, both Team GB selected teams failed to make the gold fleet final series, so an improved performance here will be a welcome boost to their Olympic expectations.

2023 49er World Champions Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken NED, and 49erFX Champions Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler SWE will both be in Lanzarote to defend their titles.

There are a number of other major events which will feature in the build-up to Paris 2024.

The most likely to form part of the Brits prepartion include Trophy SAR Princess Sofia in Palma Mallorca 30 Mar to 5 Apr, and the Hyeres Regatta 20 to 27 April, both part of the Hempel WC Series. And then their class European Championships in La Grande Motte, France, from 7 to 12 May.

British Entries Men

GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT (Ranked 12th in World)

GBR 505 Duncan GREGOR and Freddie LONSDALE

GBR 130 Elliott WELLS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE

GBR 140 Fin ARMSTRONG and Ewan GRIBBIN

GBR 12 James GRUMMETT and TBA

British Entries Women

GBR 5 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY (Ranked 8th in World)

GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON

