Brits fail to make cut at Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX Europeans

Friday was crucial for the 49er and 49erFX crews with only the top 25 going forward Saturday in the gold fleet series.

Britain’s 49er Team GB pair James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (14 2 23) and the 49erFX pair, Freya Black and Saskia Tidy (4 23) both missed the cut and will race in the silver fleet.

Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (2 2) of Italy consolidate their lead after five races, eight points clear of Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (8 1) on 22 pts.

Third are Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (1 6) of Italy with 23 pts and fourth Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemeer (18 15) of Germany with 42 pts.

In the 49er Austria’s Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl (10 6 7) take the lead with 28 pts.



Second are Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wiezbicki (4 12 3) of Poland with 29pts, and third Martin and Jaime Wizner (12 2 1)of Spain on 32 pts.

Kiwi pair Isaac McHardi and William McKenzie drop to fourth.

Top of the 49erFX leaderboard are Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (5 2) extending their lead to 7 pts ahead of Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen (7 1) of Norway.

Spain’s Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (13 17 ) drop back to third.

Nacra 17 European Championship – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (38 entries)

1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 2 4 1 7 3 2 2 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 1 13 2 1 9 8 1 – – 22 pts

3rd ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 6 9 3 6 1 1 6 – – 23 pts

4th GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 14 2 6 3 2 18 15 – – 42 pts

5th AUT 33 Lukas HABERL and Tanja FRANK – – 4 11 10 10 7 3 18 – – 45 pts

6th AUT 33 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON – – 10 8 5 5 15 12 10 – – 50 pts

49er European Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (91 entries)

1st AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 2 6 6 1 10 6 7 – – 28 pts

2nd POL 10 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI – – 6 5 6 5 4 12 3 – – 29 pts

3rd ESP 775 Martin WIZNER and Jaime WIZNER – – 1 12 20 4 12 2 1 – – 32 pts

4th NZL 4 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE – – 1 19 4 1 6 6 17 – – 35 pts

5th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 6 13 5 24 3 7 1 – – 35 pts

6th THA 279 Don WHITCRAFT and Dylan WHITCRAFT – – 4 7 4 28 4 5 11 – – 35 pts

Best GBR

31st GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 10 32 4 14 14 2 21 – – 65 pts

49erFX European Championship – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (55 entries)

1st ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 1 1 6 4 3 3 5 2 – – 19 pts

2nd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 3 4 2 5 4 7 7 1 – – 26 pts

3rd ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 12 5 6 1 1 4 13 17 – – 42 pts

4th NED 2 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 8 6 1 10 14 5 3 9 – – 42 pts

5th ITA 72 Alexandra STALDER and Silvia SPERI – – 6 16 3 5 25 3 13 1 – – 47 pts

6th AUS 47 Laura HARDING and Annie WILMOT – – 2 19 16 6 5 5 11 5 – – 50 pts

Best GBR:

35th GBR 5 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 23 13 8 17 23 11 4 23 – – 99 pts