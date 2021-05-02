RORC Spring Series – Whooper and Jago celebrate in Cowes

The Royal Ocean Racing Club organised two races over the May Bank Holiday weekend including a 91nm race for IRC Two Handed, the first overnight race of the year.

Giovanni Belgrano’s Classic Whooper won the race for crewed IRC boats.

The smallest boat in the race, Ross Bowdler’s J/80 Justify, was second. The Army Sailing Association’s Sun Fast 3600 British Soldier, skippered by Henry Foster, was third.

With all three races completed, Ed Bell’s JPK 1180 Dawn Treader is the overall winner of the RORC Spring Series for IRC Crewed boats.

Second is Rob Bottomley’s MAT12 Sailplane 3 skippered by Nick Jones. Michael O’Donnell’s J/121 Darkwood was third overall.

Mike Yates’ J/109 Jago, racing with Eivind Boymo-Malm, was the winner for IRC Two-handed.

Sun Fast 3200 Mzungu, sailed by Sam White and Sam North was second by just 12 seconds in a race lasting almost 17 hours. Richard Palmer’s JPK 1010 Jangada, racing with Jeremy Waitt, was third.

Racing with the Royal Ocean Racing Club goes inshore for the Vice Admiral’s Cup Friday 21 – Sunday 23 May.

Offshore racing is scheduled to resume on Saturday 29 May with the Myth of Malham Race. The 230nm race around the Eddystone Lighthouse is expected to have a substantial RORC fleet, as the start mirrors the Rolex Fastnet Race.