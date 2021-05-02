470 European Championship – Day 1

First day of racing at the 470 European Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Interim report after first races in each of the three fleets.

470 Women – Leaders after 1 race (18 entries)

1st FRA Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ

2nd GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE

3rd ESP 18 Silvia MÁS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA

4th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR

5th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT

6th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER

470 Men – Leaders after 1 race (29 entries)

1st NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSENand Daniel WILLCOX

2nd SUI 46 Dominique WAGEN and Gregoire SIEGWART

3rd ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ

4th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Alexander HUGHES

5th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM

6th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Christian GRUBE

470 Mixed – Leaders after 2 races (33 entries)

1st FRA 7 Marina LEFORT and Paco LEPOUTRE – – 7 3 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 5 5 – – 10 pts

3rd ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 4 8 – – 12 pts

4th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR – – 11 2 – – 13 pts

5th GER 26 Daniel GÖTTLICH and Anna MARKFORT – – 3 11 – – 14 pts

6th ITA 54 Maria MARCHESINI and Bruno FESTO – – 8 6 – – 14 pts

