470 European Championship – Day 1

First day of racing at the 470 European Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal.
Interim report after first races in each of the three fleets.
470 Women – Leaders after 1 race (18 entries)
1st FRA Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ
2nd GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE
3rd ESP 18 Silvia MÁS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA
4th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR
5th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT
6th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER
470 Men – Leaders after 1 race (29 entries)
1st NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSENand Daniel WILLCOX
2nd SUI 46 Dominique WAGEN and Gregoire SIEGWART
3rd ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ
4th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Alexander HUGHES
5th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM
6th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Christian GRUBE
470 Mixed – Leaders after 2 races (33 entries)
1st FRA 7 Marina LEFORT and Paco LEPOUTRE – – 7 3 – – 10 pts
2nd GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 5 5 – – 10 pts
3rd ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 4 8 – – 12 pts
4th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR – – 11 2 – – 13 pts
5th GER 26 Daniel GÖTTLICH and Anna MARKFORT – – 3 11 – – 14 pts
6th ITA 54 Maria MARCHESINI and Bruno FESTO – – 8 6 – – 14 pts
