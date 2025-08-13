European Sharpie Championship – Day 3 Weller and van Veen leaders

Six races completed at the 2025 Sharpie Europeans at Brancaster Staithe SC.

Tom Weller and Jeroen van Veen of the Netherlands take a four point lead after winning race 6 and discarding a 15. They lead from Patrick van Raalte and Jeroen Kool (3, -8) on 16 pts and Daan Versteeg and Marcel Verlaan (6, 2) with 24 pts.

Germany’s Klaus Eisenblaetter and Sven Baumgartner won the first race of the day and are fourth overall with 26 pts.

Britain’s Chris and Tim Gibbs (-11, 4) are 6th with 33 pts, Will Gibbs and Charlie Orton (4, 14) are 7th with 37 pts.

European Sharpie Championship – Leaders after 6 races (48 entries)

1st NED 119 Tom Weller / Jeroen van Veen 1 6 1 3 -15 1 – – 12 pts

2nd NED 128 Patrick van Raalte / Jeroen Kool 2 2 4 5 3 -8 – – 16 pts

3rd NED 14 Daan Versteeg / Marcel Verlaan 8 1 -13 7 6 2 – – 24 pts

4th GER 377 Klaus Eisenblaetter / Sven Ove Baumgartner 3 8 10 4 1 -49 – – 26 pts

5th NED 15 Wouter Stiphout / Ton van Berkel -27 9 14 1 2 6 – – 32 pts

6th GBR 125 Chris Gibbs / Tim Gibbs 9 5 7 8 -11 4 – – 33 pts

7th GBR 12 Will Gibbs / Charlie Orton 4 3 12 -14 4 14 – – 37 pts

8th NED 76 Bouw van Vwijk / Bouwie van Wijk 6 7 3 10 12 -49 – – 38 pts

9th NED 8 Jan Pieter Braam / Ingrid Braam 7 12 16 2 -25 5 – – 42 pts

10th GBR 71 Alex Scoles / tba 5 -34 9 12 8 9 – – 43 pts

11th GBR 9 Paddy Spink / Tim Andrews 11 10 2 11 -13.5 10 – – 44 pts

12th GBR 138 Sam Neal / Nick Loweth 17 11 5 9 -19 7 – – 49 pts

13th GBR 127 Adam Anthony / Gus Marshall – Andrew -22 13 8 19 7 3 – – 50 pts

14th NED 145 Dennis van Vliet / Ben Kloos 10 4 -25 15 10 11 – – 50 pts

15th GBR 136 James Nunn / Mark Whitaker 16 -17 6 6 9 15 – – 52 pts

Full results available here . . .