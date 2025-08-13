ILCA Senior European Championships – Dickinson tops ILCA 7 on Day 3

Day 3 of the 2025 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy in Marstrand, Sweden.

Finley Dickinson of Britain won both his races to lead the ILCA7 championship, he has a five point advantage ahead of Lorenzo Chiavarini (4, 6) of Italy. In third is Duko Bos (4,9) of Holland.

Micky Beckett of Britain (9, 7) drops to 5th behind George Gautrey (8, 3) of New Zealand. Elliot Hanson GBR won his first race and moves into 11th overall.

In the women’s ILCA 6, Erika Reineke (4) of the USA goes clear leader with 13 pt. Second is Chiara Floriani (2) of Italy with 22 pts and third is leading U23 Eve McMahon (8) of Ireland with 23 pts.

In the women’s ILCA 6 Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove is 14th and Matilda Nichols is 18th.

Josip Tafra of Croatia leads the men’s ILCA 6 with 16 pts, second is Jiri Tomes of Czechia on 21 pts and third Marius Antanaviciusof Lithuania 22 pts.

ILCA 7 Men Senior Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (153 entries)

1st GBR Finley DICKINSON U23 – – 6 3 -9 2 1 1 – – 13 pts

2nd ITA Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI – – 6 -8 1 1 4 6 – – 18 pts

3rd NED Duko BOS – – 1 3 4 -9 4 9 – – 21 pts

4th NZL George GAUTREY – – 1 4 -18 9 8 3 – – 25 pts

5th GBR Michael BECKETT – – 3 5 1 -10 9 7 – – 25 pts

6th ISR Rem PULCI MAGEN U23 – – 13 3 4 4 3 -37 – – 27 pts

7th ISR Omer VERED VILENCHIK U23 – – -16 6 14 1 6 4 – – 31 pts

8th GER Justin BARTH – – 8 10 1 7 9 -15 – – 35 pts

9th FIN Kaarle TAPPER – – 5 -25 6 11 8 5 – – 35 pts

10th HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 5 4 9 1 -17 17 – – 36 pts

11th GBR Elliot HANSON – – 7 -18 2 14 1 13 – – 37 pts

12th BEL William DE SMET – – 17 5 -18 8 6 1 – – 37 pts

13th ARG Francisco GUARAGNA – – 11 2 12 8 -33 4 – – 37 pts

14th GBR Sam WHALEY – – -14 7 3 5 11 12 – – 38 pts

ILCA 6 Women Senior Europeans – Leaders after 5 races (93 entries)

1st USA Erika REINEKE – – 6 -10 1 2 4 – – 13 pts

2nd ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 2 1 16 -23 2 – – 21 pts

3rd IRL Eve MCMAHON U23 – – (47.0 BFD) 2 10 2 8 – – 22 pts

4th POL Agata BARWINSKA – – 2 -19 7 3 10 – – 22 pts

5th AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 4 12 2 5 -20 – – 23 pts

6th DEN Anna MUNCH – – 3 5 15 1 -25 – – 24 pts

7th AUS Mara STRANSKY – – 13 4 6 4 -42 – – 27 pts

8th FIN Monika MIKKOLA – – -12 6 3 12 12 – – 33 pts

9th POL Magdalena KWASNA – – 10 14 1 9 -24 – – 34 pts

10th HKG Nancy HIGHFIELD – – 18 4 3 11 -26 – – 36 pts

GBR:

14th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 7 10 -28 14 10 – – 41 pts

18th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 3 5 23 -25 13 – – 44 pts

ILCA 6 Men Senior Europeans – Leaders after 5 races (43 entries)

1st CRO Josip TAFRA – – 1 10 -20 1 4 – – 16 pts

2nd CZE Jiri TOMES – – 2 9 4 -19 6 – – 21 pts

3rd LTU Marius ANTANAVICIUS – – -18 2 3 12 5 – – 22 pts

4th NOR Aksel NAESHAGEN – – 11 7 6 2 -21 – – 26 pts

5th SWE Leo FAGERBERG – – -20 6 13 5 3 – – 27 pts

6th DEN John Frederik WOLFF – – 6 8 1 13 -15 – – 28 pts

7th CRO Roko TOMSIC – – 10 5 -19 6 9 – – 30 pts

8th SWE Marius GRAUDUMS – – 12 3 18 -31 1 – – 34 pts

9th CYP Charis NIKOLAOU – – 16 12 2 4 -23.2 – – 34 pts

10th SWE Erik ERIKSSON BRUNIUS – – -36 4 14 14 2 – – 34 pts

No GBR entry

