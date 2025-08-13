ILCA Senior European Championships – Dickinson tops ILCA 7 on Day 3

Day 3 of the 2025 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy in Marstrand, Sweden.
Finley Dickinson of Britain won both his races to lead the ILCA7 championship, he has a five point advantage ahead of Lorenzo Chiavarini (4, 6) of Italy. In third is Duko Bos (4,9) of Holland.
Micky Beckett of Britain (9, 7) drops to 5th behind George Gautrey (8, 3) of New Zealand. Elliot Hanson GBR won his first race and moves into 11th overall.
In the women’s ILCA 6, Erika Reineke (4) of the USA goes clear leader with 13 pt. Second is Chiara Floriani (2) of Italy with 22 pts and third is leading U23 Eve McMahon (8) of Ireland with 23 pts.
In the women’s ILCA 6 Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove is 14th and Matilda Nichols is 18th.
Josip Tafra of Croatia leads the men’s ILCA 6 with 16 pts, second is Jiri Tomes of Czechia on 21 pts and third Marius Antanaviciusof Lithuania 22 pts.
ILCA 7 Men Senior Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (153 entries)
1st GBR Finley DICKINSON U23 – – 6 3 -9 2 1 1 – – 13 pts
2nd ITA Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI – – 6 -8 1 1 4 6 – – 18 pts
3rd NED Duko BOS – – 1 3 4 -9 4 9 – – 21 pts
4th NZL George GAUTREY – – 1 4 -18 9 8 3 – – 25 pts
5th GBR Michael BECKETT – – 3 5 1 -10 9 7 – – 25 pts
6th ISR Rem PULCI MAGEN U23 – – 13 3 4 4 3 -37 – – 27 pts
7th ISR Omer VERED VILENCHIK U23 – – -16 6 14 1 6 4 – – 31 pts
8th GER Justin BARTH – – 8 10 1 7 9 -15 – – 35 pts
9th FIN Kaarle TAPPER – – 5 -25 6 11 8 5 – – 35 pts
10th HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 5 4 9 1 -17 17 – – 36 pts
11th GBR Elliot HANSON – – 7 -18 2 14 1 13 – – 37 pts
12th BEL William DE SMET – – 17 5 -18 8 6 1 – – 37 pts
13th ARG Francisco GUARAGNA – – 11 2 12 8 -33 4 – – 37 pts
14th GBR Sam WHALEY – – -14 7 3 5 11 12 – – 38 pts
ILCA 6 Women Senior Europeans – Leaders after 5 races (93 entries)
1st USA Erika REINEKE – – 6 -10 1 2 4 – – 13 pts
2nd ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 2 1 16 -23 2 – – 21 pts
3rd IRL Eve MCMAHON U23 – – (47.0 BFD) 2 10 2 8 – – 22 pts
4th POL Agata BARWINSKA – – 2 -19 7 3 10 – – 22 pts
5th AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 4 12 2 5 -20 – – 23 pts
6th DEN Anna MUNCH – – 3 5 15 1 -25 – – 24 pts
7th AUS Mara STRANSKY – – 13 4 6 4 -42 – – 27 pts
8th FIN Monika MIKKOLA – – -12 6 3 12 12 – – 33 pts
9th POL Magdalena KWASNA – – 10 14 1 9 -24 – – 34 pts
10th HKG Nancy HIGHFIELD – – 18 4 3 11 -26 – – 36 pts
GBR:
14th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 7 10 -28 14 10 – – 41 pts
18th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 3 5 23 -25 13 – – 44 pts
ILCA 6 Men Senior Europeans – Leaders after 5 races (43 entries)
1st CRO Josip TAFRA – – 1 10 -20 1 4 – – 16 pts
2nd CZE Jiri TOMES – – 2 9 4 -19 6 – – 21 pts
3rd LTU Marius ANTANAVICIUS – – -18 2 3 12 5 – – 22 pts
4th NOR Aksel NAESHAGEN – – 11 7 6 2 -21 – – 26 pts
5th SWE Leo FAGERBERG – – -20 6 13 5 3 – – 27 pts
6th DEN John Frederik WOLFF – – 6 8 1 13 -15 – – 28 pts
7th CRO Roko TOMSIC – – 10 5 -19 6 9 – – 30 pts
8th SWE Marius GRAUDUMS – – 12 3 18 -31 1 – – 34 pts
9th CYP Charis NIKOLAOU – – 16 12 2 4 -23.2 – – 34 pts
10th SWE Erik ERIKSSON BRUNIUS – – -36 4 14 14 2 – – 34 pts
No GBR entry