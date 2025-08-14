2025 Sharpie Europeans – New Leader ahead of final day

Patrick van Raalte and Jeroen Kool (6, 2) move into the lead after 8 races completed at the 2025 European Sharpie Championships

Klaus Eisenblaetter and Sven Ove Baumgartner (1, 6) won the first race of the day, Daan Versteeg and Marcel Verlaan (7, 1) won the second.

Britain’s Chris and Tim Gibbs (-21, 8) are 6th, Paddy Spink and Tim Andrews (5, 7) had a good day to move up into 8th.

European Sharpie Championship – Leaders after races 7 & 8 (48 entries)

1st NED 128 Patrick van Raalte / Jeroen Kool 6 2 – – 24 pts

2nd NED 119 Tom Weller / Jeroen van Veen 8 5 – – 25 pts

3rd NED 14 Daan Versteeg / Marcel Verlaan 7 1 – – 32 pts

4th GER 377 Klaus Eisenblaetter / Sven Ove Baumgartner 1 6 – – 33 pts

5th NED 15 Wouter Stiphout / Ton van Berkel 2 16 – – 50 pts

6th GBR 125 Chris Gibbs / Tim Gibbs -21 8 – – 52 pts

7th NED 76 Bouw van Vwijk / Bouwie van Wijk 4 12 – – 54 pts

8th GBR 9 Paddy Spink / Tim Andrews 5 7 – – 56 pts

9th GBR 71 Alex Scoles / tba 13 3 – – 59 pts

10th GBR 12 Will Gibbs / Charlie Orton -49 11 – – 62 pts

Full results available here . . .