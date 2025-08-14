Flying 15 UK Nationals – Ben McGrane and Russ Clark are 2025 Champions

Ben McGrane and Russ Clark are the Flying 15 2025 UK National Champions, they finished ahead of Russell Peters and Zeb Elliott GBR, and Nick Jerwood and Greg Tonnison AUS.

The three final races on Thursday presented various finishes as the day proceeded. Overnight leaders were Russell Peters and Zeb Elliott with 6 pts.

Andrew Tunnicliffe and Richard Rigg won the first race of the day (R3) but it was the second placed Australian pair, Nick Jerwood and Greg Tonnison who moved into the lead, tied with with McGrane and Clark on 11 pts.

Peters and Elliott dropping to third with 13 pts.

Andrew Mckee and Richard Jones won race 4, with multi-champions Graham Vials and Chris Turner moving up a gear in second, Jerwood and Tonnison third and Tunnicliffe and Rigg fourth.

With the discard in play, Jerwood and Tonnison with 7 pts took the overall lead ahead of McGrane and Clark on 11 pts, and Peters and Elliott third on 13 pts going into the final race (R5).

Race 5 was a second win for Peters and Elliott giving them 14 pts, but McGrane and Clark’s second place finish for 13 pts total was enough to give them the National Title by a point.

The World & International Championships start Saturday 16 August. 82 entries from nine countries are expected for the Worlds.

Flying 15 UK Nationals – Final Leaders after 5 races (65 entries)

1st GBR 4002 Ben McGrane / Russ Clark – – 4 4 3 -5 2 – – 13 pts

2nd GBR 4107 Russell Peters / Zeb Elliott – – 5 1 7 -18 1 – – 14 pts

3rd AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood / Greg Tonnison – – 7 2 2 3 -16 – – 14 pts

4th GBR 4132 Mike Hart / Simon Childs – – 8 -66 4 10 5 – – 27 pts

5th GBR 4005 Andrew Mckee / Richard Jones – – -42 13 5 1 9 – – 28 pts

6th GBR 4114 Richard Whitworth / Ben Scroggle – – 11 6 11 6 -66 – – 34 pts

7th GBR 4124 Andrew Tunnicliffe / Richard Rigg – – 9 -66 1 4 21 – – 35 pts

8th ESP 4131 James Waugh / Oskar Tullberg – – 1 14 8 12 -29 – – 35 pts

9th GBR 4144 Graham Vials / Chris Turner – – 14 -66 15 2 4 – – 35 pts

10th GBR 3793 Pete Allam / Jo Allam – – 16 3 -43 14 7 – – 40 pts

11th GBR 4142 Ian Pinnell / Ian Cadwallader – – -28 5 12 15 13 – – 45 pts

12th IRL 4092 Niall O’Brien / Ronan O Briain – – 6 12 13 -21 17 – – 48 pts

13th GBR 4112 Greg Wells / David Tulloch – – 10 10 23 -33 8 – – 51 pts

14th GBR 4145 Andrew Jameson / Matt Alvarado – – 22 -66 17 13 3 – – 55 pts

15th GBR 4141 Chris Waples / Simon Weatherill – – 18 -32 22 9 6 – – 55 pts

16th HKG 3875 Lijia Xu / Cameron Tweedle – – -56 7 20 23 15 – – 65 pts

17th AUS 4136 Greg Leaversuch / Peter Barblett – – -36 9 21 27 11 – – 68 pts

18th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer / Dean Mcaullay – – -41 15 38 8 12 – – 73 pts

19th GBR 4126 James Yearsley / John Costard – – 21 16 -28 17 20 – – 74 pts

20th GBR 3736 Peter Bannister / Sue Bannister – – -45 8 27 19 25 – – 79 pts

Full results available here . . .