International 5-05 Day – 5th May to celebrate the 60+ years

The International 5O5 Sailing Class has adopted the 5th May as International 5O5 Day to celebrate the 60+ years of history and community.

For over 60 years this astounding racing dinghy has maintained its position as the most successful two person sailing boat on the planet.

Enormously popular amongst Olympians, World champions and enthusiastic weekend sailors alike, the Class will use the 5th May to celebrate the 505 Community that spans over 17 countries and over six decades of racing around the world. That’s a lot of people.

Why does the Class remain so successful?

It’s a “most elegant, beautiful boat” (Harold Cudmore, Olympian and multiple world champion), “no other boat is able to give one such pleasure” (Paul Elvstrom, Olympian and multiple world champion), “it has awesome international racing” (Penny Clark, Olympian), “its just so much fun” (Earl Alexander, 70 years old).

All true but the key reason? The people. The help and support, the friendship, the variety. 65 years has built the largest, still engaged community in sport today.

Join us in celebrating the 5th May on facebook or by Zoom on the 5th May.

Details on the Class Website at https://www.int505.org/