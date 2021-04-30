15 Alternative Olympic Sailing Events submitted to World Sailing

World Sailing has received fifteen Alternative Olympic Sailing Event submissions for the tenth event at the Paris 2024 Games.

Of those 15 submissions World Sailing has approved three to go forward to the Mid-Year Meeting on the 10 May 2021.

There the Constitution, Events and Equipment Committees will meet. They will consider the late submissions on alternative event(s) and make their respective recommendations to Council.

World Sailing’s Council will meet on 14 May 2021. They will discuss and vote on the three approved submissions.

The outcome of the process will be two alternative events, ranked in order of preference, ahead of the IOC deadline, which is 26 May 2021.

The three approved submissions are:– Click each link for full detail (pdf)

1. Individual Men’s and Women’s Kiteboard Events – Formula Kite

An alternative utilizing the Mixed Kite event. 1 for the men’s event and 1 for the women’s event.

Fleet racing with Cup-Final (Semi-finals and Final)

2. Individual Men’s and Women’s Two Person Dinghy Events – 470

The alternative is a‘Men’s Two Person Dinghy’ event.

The current 9th event, the ‘Mixed Two Person Dinghy’ will be converted into a ‘Women’s Two Person Dinghy’ Fleet Racing event.

3. Mixed Team Racing – Laser Radial.

The alternative is a Mixed Team Racing Event. 2 persons (male+female) per nation team.

Using ILCA 6 one person Dinghy. In format 2 boats per nation team v 2 boats per nation team.

Rejected submissions were:

1. Mixed Two Person Keelboat – Star

2. Mixed Match Racing Four Person Keelboat – TBC

3. Mixed Match RacingTwo Person Keelboat – Far East 19

4. Mixed Match Racing Two Person Keelboat – TBC

5. Mixed One Person Keelboat – 2.4m

6. Mixed One Person Dinghy Slalom Relay – ILCA 6 and ILCA 7

7. Mixed One Person Dinghy Team – Finn and ILCA 6

8. Mixed One Person Dinghy Team – Finn and Europe

9. Men’s One Person Dinghy and Women’s One Person Dinghy – Finn and Europe

10. Men’s One Person Dinghy and Women’s Two Person Dinghy – Finn and 470

11 Open – One Person Dinghy – Finn

12. Men’s One Person Dinghy – Finn

This process is required following a request from the International Olympic Committee for alternative event(s) to the Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat, for sailing’s 10th medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to be proposed.

