Chichester Harbour Race Week back in action for 2021

After a year off due to COVID-19, Chichester Harbour Race Week is back in action between 9 and 13 August for 2021.

The regatta is one of the largest sailing dinghy regattas in the country and with many people choosing to take their holidays in the UK this year it is expected to produce a bumper turnout of over 400 boats.

Race Week is based out of Hayling Island Sailing Club at the entrance to Chichester Harbour.

There is class racing scheduled for Fireballs, Flying Fifteens, D-Zeros, RS Aeros, Finns, RS200s, Foiling Moths, Solos, Lasers, RS Fevas, RS Teras and RS Elites as well as Asymmetric, Fast, Medium and Slow handicap starts.

Also for the first time there is a start for Cruiser Racing out in the bay under national handicaps.

Online entry is now open with an ‘early bird discount’ available for entries received before 30 June 2021.

In addition to the class starts listed, if there are ten or more boats entered in a class by 31 July, then you will get your own class prizes.

Race Week Entry, NOR and Race information available here . . .