Chichester Harbour Race Week – Day 1 Results

Competitors for Day 1 of Chichester Harbour Race Week, with over 360 entries, were held onshore while the weather became more managable.

As the wind eased slightly, below 20 knots but still with 25 knot gusts, then it was all systems go . . . although some thought it better to keep their powder dry for another day.

The event is organised by Chichester Harbour Federation sailing clubs and hosted by Hayling Island SC.

Day 1 Monday 9 August results (provisional):

Event 1 – Fireball (9 entries)

1st 15155 David Hall, Paul Constable – – 1 pts

2nd 15161 Maria Stanley, Tom Darling – – 2 pts

3rd 15157 Keith Walker, Rhys Pickett – – 3 pts

4th 15112 David Sayce, Steven Kyffin – – 4 pts

5th 15103 Nathan Rushin, Joanne Rushin – – 5 pts

6th 15166 Simon Kings, Tbc Tbc – – 6 pts

7th 15119 Zoe King, Adrian King – – 7 pts

8th 15149 Chris Turner, Colin Parke – – 8 pts

9th 14893 Mike Partridge, Claire Davis – – 9 pts

Event 2 – Fast Handicap (35 entries)

1st Contender 693 David Patterson – – 1 pts

2nd RS 400 1515 TBA – – 2 pts

3rd RS 400 1105 Clive Everest, Helen Everest – – 3 pts

4th RS 400 1418 Ben Townsend, Harry Dinage – – 4 pts

5th Merlin-Rocket 3741 Simon Lytton, Jackie Lytton – – 5 pts

6th Osprey 1326 Simon Townsend, Jack Townsend – – 6 pts

7th RS 400 1444 Nick Martin, Claire Darch – – 7 pts

Event 3 – Flying 15 (9 entries)

1st 3994 David Hitchcock , Ian Nicholson – – 1 pts

2nd 4004 Charles Apthorp , Timothy Apthorp – – 2 pts

3rd 4060 Andrew Jameson, James Grant – – 3 pts

4th 4061 Chris Waples, Simon Hunt – – 4 pts

5th 3951 Nick Peters, Guy McBride – – 5 pts

6th 3736 Peter Bannister, Sue Bannister – – 6 pts

7th 3843 Jeremy White, Gaynor Orton – – 7 pts

8th 3590 Charlie Mckee, Chris Morgan – – 8 pts

Event 4 – Hadron, Aero9, DZero (9 entries)

1st 328 Thomas Southwell – – 1 pts

2nd 66 David Valentine – – 2 pts

3rd 151 James Jenkins – – 3 pts

4th 312 Tim Weeden – – 4 pts

5th 311 Simon Boylin – – 5 pts

6th 121 Richard Holden – – 6 pts

Event 5 – Finn (27 entries)

1st 567 Martin Hughes – – 1 pts

2nd 100 Matthew Walker – – 2 pts

3rd 3 Simon Pettit – – 3 pts

4th 21 Michael De Courcy – – 4 pts

5th 83 George Coles – – 5 pts

6th 718 Mark Macdonald – – 6 pts

7th 90 Richard Sharp – – 7 pts

8th 753 Peter Barr – – 8 pts

9th 631 Richard Hart – – 9 pts

10th 22 Andrew Wylam – – 10 pts

11th 606 Jeremy Drummond – – 11 pts

Event 6 – Asymmetric Handcap (23 entries)

1st RS 700 1063 Theo Galyer – – 1 pts

2nd RS 800 949 Tracey Covell, Emily Covell – – 2 pts

3rd Musto Skiff 584 Andrew Gould – – 3 pts

4th RS 700 1029 Rob Higgins – – 4 pts

5th RS 800 1154 Ruth Allan, Alice Masterman – – 5 pts

6th RS 700 1061 Andy Wright – – 6 pts

7th Musto Skiff 583 Lee Cullen – – 7 pts

Event 7 – 29er (11 entries)

1st 1159 Ben Tuttle , Will Balch – – 1 pts

2nd 2882 Rachel Pyke, Caitlin Williams – – 2 pts

Event 8 – RS200 (33 entries)

1st 1633 Louis Johnson, Lucy Hewitson – – 1 pts

2nd 1540 Lee Sydenham, Anne Sydenham – – 2 pts

3rd 1657 Tom Hewitson, Jo Hewitson – – 3 pts

4th 598 Aidan Mitchell, Lucy on Mon / Ella Mitchell – – 4 pts

5th 1039 Tom Goodey, Richard Thomas – – 5 pts

6th 796 Dan Vincent, Ella Vincent – – 6 pts

7th 1206 James Ross, Monty Ross – – 7 pts

Event 10 – Medium Handicap (29 entries)

1st Supernova 1080 James Gerwat – – 1 pts

2nd Europe 389 Rob Wilder – – 2 pts

3rd Laser / ILCA 7 208888 Simon Radford – – 3 pts

4th Laser / ILCA 7 181047 Charles Porter – – 4 pts

5th K 1 120 Jeremy Hudson – – 5 pts

6th K 1 73 Ian Duke – – 6 pts

7th National 12 3217 John Rees, Heather Rees – – 7 pts

8th RS Vision 256 Jonathan Field, Levon Pogosian – – 8 pts

9th Europe 387 Andre Ozanne – – 9 pts

10th Byte C1 3613 Charlotte Hitchmough – – 10 pts

11th Topper Topaz 8171 Stewart Johnson – – 11 pts

Event 10a – 2000 (12 entries)

1st 21431 Ben Oakley, Barbara Langford – – 1 pts

2nd 21160 Jonathan Greatorex, Judith Greatorex – – 2 pts

3rd 22648 Jeremy Michell, Megan Gately – – 3 pts

4th 2670 Ed Sumner, Paul Gatley – – 4 pts

5th 1 Ollie Jameson, Luke Hooper – – 5 pts

6th 2462 Simon O’Hea, Angie Broad – – 6 pts

7th 22000 Daniel Wilding, Richard Wilding – – 7 pts

Event 11 – RS Aero 7 (30 entries)

1st 3674 Ben Rolfe – – 1 pts

2nd 1544 James Witts – – 2 pts

3rd 3656 Mark Riddington – – 3 pts

4th 3286 John Derbyshire – – 4 pts

5th 3675 Nigel Rolfe – – 5 pts

6th 2725 Henry Chandler – – 6 pts

7th 3326 Peter Chaplin – – 7 pts

8th 3760 Jason Hardman – – 8 pts

9th 3677 Peter Craggs – – 9 pts

10th 2962 Mark Ripley – – 10 pts

11th 3667 Edward Parsons – – 11 pts

12th 1463 Paul Wright-Anderson – – 12 pts

13th 1818 Lester Korzilius – – 13 pts

Event 12 – RS Aero 5 (15 entries)

1st 2462 Alessandra Tydeman – – 1 pts

2nd 3806 Paul Hammett – – 2 pts

3rd 3747 Hilary Baker – – 3 pts

4th 3671 Lindy Mitchell – – 4 pts

5th 2288 Clare Jones – – 5 pts

6th 2287 Emma Stokes – – 6 pts

7th 1844 Chrissy Bird – – 7 pts

Event 13 – Solo (25 entries)

1st 5831 Richard Lovering – – 1 pts

2nd 5583 Martin Frary – – 2 pts

3rd 5781 Alex Butler – – 3 pts

4th 5964 Paul Bartlett – – 4 pts

5th 5569 Nick Rawlings – – 5 pts

6th 5657 Greg Swift – – 6 pts

7th 5748 Neil Davison – – 7 pts

8th 5258 Simon Lomas-Clarke – – 8 pts

9th 5836 Mark Harper – – 9 pts

10th 4381 David Brand – – 10 pts

Event 14 – ILCA 6 (8 entries)

1st 207802 George Panter – – 1 pts

Event 14a – ILCA 4 (20 entries)

1st 212008 Ed Day – – 1 pts

2nd 183526 Jude Stanley – – 2 pts

3rd 174503 James Healey – – 3 pts

4th 199073 Oscar Pitman – – 4 pts

5th 192552 Luke Watson – – 5 pts

6th 19 Oscar Hoult – – 6 pts

7th 195244 Josie Kelly – – 7 pts

8th 192558 Sam Watson – – 8 pts

9th 204670 Sophie Taylor – – 9 pts

Event 15 – Firefly (20 entries)

1st 2803 Edward Smith, Izzy Bretherton – – 1 pts

2nd 3154 Dom Johnson, Izzy Johnson – – 2 pts

3rd 3739 Lucy Boreham, Rachel Crebbin – – 3 pts

4th 4000 Matthew Mason, William Mason – – 4 pts

Event 16 – RS Feva (32 entries)

1st 5279 Will Bailey, Finlay Lomas-Clarke – – 1 pts

2nd 4545 Mark Jenkins Jauma, Alex Sydenham – – 2 pts

3rd 7605 Benjamin Ripley, Joshua Inglesfield – – 3 pts

4th 4380 Thomas Rankine, Charlotte Rankine – – 4 pts

5th 4984 Jemima Day, Will Satwell – – 5 pts

6th 6199 Angus McEwen, Robbie Hudson – – 6 pts

7th 6022 Caedon Faulkner-Leask, Cailah Leask – – 7 pts

8th 6299 Maya Bergann-Smith, Emilia Ripley – – 8 pts

9th 5454 Samuel Tonks, Ollie Laker – – 9 pts

10th 337 Alec Stanley, Finn Ramus – – 10 pts

11th 6318 Poppy Kilpatrick , Jess Caldwell – – 11 pts

12th 7292 Anna Morris, Freya Phillips – – 12 pts

13th 4268 Marine Stanley, Katherine Macfarlane – – 13 pts

14th 6330 Jasmine Pillon Simpson, Amelie Thompson – – 14 pts

15th 7052 Ella Jones, Florence Ingram – – 15 pts

16th 6157 Ethan Hill, Ben Anderson – – 16 pts

Event 17 – RS Tera Sport (9 entries)

1st 9 Ned Coles – – 1 pts

2nd 2381 Eve Bradshaw – – 2 pts

3rd 2793 Alex Coles – – 3 pts

