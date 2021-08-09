Chichester Harbour Race Week – Day 1 Results

Competitors for Day 1 of Chichester Harbour Race Week, with over 360 entries, were held onshore while the weather became more managable.
As the wind eased slightly, below 20 knots but still with 25 knot gusts, then it was all systems go . . . although some thought it better to keep their powder dry for another day.
The event is organised by Chichester Harbour Federation sailing clubs and hosted by Hayling Island SC.
Day 1 Monday 9 August results (provisional):
Event 1 – Fireball (9 entries)
1st 15155 David Hall, Paul Constable – – 1 pts
2nd 15161 Maria Stanley, Tom Darling – – 2 pts
3rd 15157 Keith Walker, Rhys Pickett – – 3 pts
4th 15112 David Sayce, Steven Kyffin – – 4 pts
5th 15103 Nathan Rushin, Joanne Rushin – – 5 pts
6th 15166 Simon Kings, Tbc Tbc – – 6 pts
7th 15119 Zoe King, Adrian King – – 7 pts
8th 15149 Chris Turner, Colin Parke – – 8 pts
9th 14893 Mike Partridge, Claire Davis – – 9 pts
Event 2 – Fast Handicap (35 entries)
1st Contender 693 David Patterson – – 1 pts
2nd RS 400 1515 TBA – – 2 pts
3rd RS 400 1105 Clive Everest, Helen Everest – – 3 pts
4th RS 400 1418 Ben Townsend, Harry Dinage – – 4 pts
5th Merlin-Rocket 3741 Simon Lytton, Jackie Lytton – – 5 pts
6th Osprey 1326 Simon Townsend, Jack Townsend – – 6 pts
7th RS 400 1444 Nick Martin, Claire Darch – – 7 pts
Event 3 – Flying 15 (9 entries)
1st 3994 David Hitchcock , Ian Nicholson – – 1 pts
2nd 4004 Charles Apthorp , Timothy Apthorp – – 2 pts
3rd 4060 Andrew Jameson, James Grant – – 3 pts
4th 4061 Chris Waples, Simon Hunt – – 4 pts
5th 3951 Nick Peters, Guy McBride – – 5 pts
6th 3736 Peter Bannister, Sue Bannister – – 6 pts
7th 3843 Jeremy White, Gaynor Orton – – 7 pts
8th 3590 Charlie Mckee, Chris Morgan – – 8 pts
Event 4 – Hadron, Aero9, DZero (9 entries)
1st 328 Thomas Southwell – – 1 pts
2nd 66 David Valentine – – 2 pts
3rd 151 James Jenkins – – 3 pts
4th 312 Tim Weeden – – 4 pts
5th 311 Simon Boylin – – 5 pts
6th 121 Richard Holden – – 6 pts
Event 5 – Finn (27 entries)
1st 567 Martin Hughes – – 1 pts
2nd 100 Matthew Walker – – 2 pts
3rd 3 Simon Pettit – – 3 pts
4th 21 Michael De Courcy – – 4 pts
5th 83 George Coles – – 5 pts
6th 718 Mark Macdonald – – 6 pts
7th 90 Richard Sharp – – 7 pts
8th 753 Peter Barr – – 8 pts
9th 631 Richard Hart – – 9 pts
10th 22 Andrew Wylam – – 10 pts
11th 606 Jeremy Drummond – – 11 pts
Event 6 – Asymmetric Handcap (23 entries)
1st RS 700 1063 Theo Galyer – – 1 pts
2nd RS 800 949 Tracey Covell, Emily Covell – – 2 pts
3rd Musto Skiff 584 Andrew Gould – – 3 pts
4th RS 700 1029 Rob Higgins – – 4 pts
5th RS 800 1154 Ruth Allan, Alice Masterman – – 5 pts
6th RS 700 1061 Andy Wright – – 6 pts
7th Musto Skiff 583 Lee Cullen – – 7 pts
Event 7 – 29er (11 entries)
1st 1159 Ben Tuttle , Will Balch – – 1 pts
2nd 2882 Rachel Pyke, Caitlin Williams – – 2 pts
Event 8 – RS200 (33 entries)
1st 1633 Louis Johnson, Lucy Hewitson – – 1 pts
2nd 1540 Lee Sydenham, Anne Sydenham – – 2 pts
3rd 1657 Tom Hewitson, Jo Hewitson – – 3 pts
4th 598 Aidan Mitchell, Lucy on Mon / Ella Mitchell – – 4 pts
5th 1039 Tom Goodey, Richard Thomas – – 5 pts
6th 796 Dan Vincent, Ella Vincent – – 6 pts
7th 1206 James Ross, Monty Ross – – 7 pts
Event 10 – Medium Handicap (29 entries)
1st Supernova 1080 James Gerwat – – 1 pts
2nd Europe 389 Rob Wilder – – 2 pts
3rd Laser / ILCA 7 208888 Simon Radford – – 3 pts
4th Laser / ILCA 7 181047 Charles Porter – – 4 pts
5th K 1 120 Jeremy Hudson – – 5 pts
6th K 1 73 Ian Duke – – 6 pts
7th National 12 3217 John Rees, Heather Rees – – 7 pts
8th RS Vision 256 Jonathan Field, Levon Pogosian – – 8 pts
9th Europe 387 Andre Ozanne – – 9 pts
10th Byte C1 3613 Charlotte Hitchmough – – 10 pts
11th Topper Topaz 8171 Stewart Johnson – – 11 pts
Event 10a – 2000 (12 entries)
1st 21431 Ben Oakley, Barbara Langford – – 1 pts
2nd 21160 Jonathan Greatorex, Judith Greatorex – – 2 pts
3rd 22648 Jeremy Michell, Megan Gately – – 3 pts
4th 2670 Ed Sumner, Paul Gatley – – 4 pts
5th 1 Ollie Jameson, Luke Hooper – – 5 pts
6th 2462 Simon O’Hea, Angie Broad – – 6 pts
7th 22000 Daniel Wilding, Richard Wilding – – 7 pts
Event 11 – RS Aero 7 (30 entries)
1st 3674 Ben Rolfe – – 1 pts
2nd 1544 James Witts – – 2 pts
3rd 3656 Mark Riddington – – 3 pts
4th 3286 John Derbyshire – – 4 pts
5th 3675 Nigel Rolfe – – 5 pts
6th 2725 Henry Chandler – – 6 pts
7th 3326 Peter Chaplin – – 7 pts
8th 3760 Jason Hardman – – 8 pts
9th 3677 Peter Craggs – – 9 pts
10th 2962 Mark Ripley – – 10 pts
11th 3667 Edward Parsons – – 11 pts
12th 1463 Paul Wright-Anderson – – 12 pts
13th 1818 Lester Korzilius – – 13 pts
Event 12 – RS Aero 5 (15 entries)
1st 2462 Alessandra Tydeman – – 1 pts
2nd 3806 Paul Hammett – – 2 pts
3rd 3747 Hilary Baker – – 3 pts
4th 3671 Lindy Mitchell – – 4 pts
5th 2288 Clare Jones – – 5 pts
6th 2287 Emma Stokes – – 6 pts
7th 1844 Chrissy Bird – – 7 pts
Event 13 – Solo (25 entries)
1st 5831 Richard Lovering – – 1 pts
2nd 5583 Martin Frary – – 2 pts
3rd 5781 Alex Butler – – 3 pts
4th 5964 Paul Bartlett – – 4 pts
5th 5569 Nick Rawlings – – 5 pts
6th 5657 Greg Swift – – 6 pts
7th 5748 Neil Davison – – 7 pts
8th 5258 Simon Lomas-Clarke – – 8 pts
9th 5836 Mark Harper – – 9 pts
10th 4381 David Brand – – 10 pts
Event 14 – ILCA 6 (8 entries)
1st 207802 George Panter – – 1 pts
Event 14a – ILCA 4 (20 entries)
1st 212008 Ed Day – – 1 pts
2nd 183526 Jude Stanley – – 2 pts
3rd 174503 James Healey – – 3 pts
4th 199073 Oscar Pitman – – 4 pts
5th 192552 Luke Watson – – 5 pts
6th 19 Oscar Hoult – – 6 pts
7th 195244 Josie Kelly – – 7 pts
8th 192558 Sam Watson – – 8 pts
9th 204670 Sophie Taylor – – 9 pts
Event 15 – Firefly (20 entries)
1st 2803 Edward Smith, Izzy Bretherton – – 1 pts
2nd 3154 Dom Johnson, Izzy Johnson – – 2 pts
3rd 3739 Lucy Boreham, Rachel Crebbin – – 3 pts
4th 4000 Matthew Mason, William Mason – – 4 pts
Event 16 – RS Feva (32 entries)
1st 5279 Will Bailey, Finlay Lomas-Clarke – – 1 pts
2nd 4545 Mark Jenkins Jauma, Alex Sydenham – – 2 pts
3rd 7605 Benjamin Ripley, Joshua Inglesfield – – 3 pts
4th 4380 Thomas Rankine, Charlotte Rankine – – 4 pts
5th 4984 Jemima Day, Will Satwell – – 5 pts
6th 6199 Angus McEwen, Robbie Hudson – – 6 pts
7th 6022 Caedon Faulkner-Leask, Cailah Leask – – 7 pts
8th 6299 Maya Bergann-Smith, Emilia Ripley – – 8 pts
9th 5454 Samuel Tonks, Ollie Laker – – 9 pts
10th 337 Alec Stanley, Finn Ramus – – 10 pts
11th 6318 Poppy Kilpatrick , Jess Caldwell – – 11 pts
12th 7292 Anna Morris, Freya Phillips – – 12 pts
13th 4268 Marine Stanley, Katherine Macfarlane – – 13 pts
14th 6330 Jasmine Pillon Simpson, Amelie Thompson – – 14 pts
15th 7052 Ella Jones, Florence Ingram – – 15 pts
16th 6157 Ethan Hill, Ben Anderson – – 16 pts
Event 17 – RS Tera Sport (9 entries)
1st 9 Ned Coles – – 1 pts
2nd 2381 Eve Bradshaw – – 2 pts
3rd 2793 Alex Coles – – 3 pts
Chichester Harbour Race Week – Entry and Full Results available here . . .