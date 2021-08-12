Chichester Harbour Race Week – Day 4 Results

Penultimate race day of Chichester Harbour Race Week, hosted by Hayling Island SC



The event is organised by Chichester Harbour Federation sailing clubs.

Day 4 – Thursday 12 August, leading results after 4 races (provisional):

Event 1 – Fireball (16 entries)

1st 15155 David Hall, Paul Constable Blackwater SC 1 1 1 16 – – 3 pts

2nd 15112 David Sayce, Steven Kyffin HISC 4 3 2 2 – – 7 pts

3rd 15166 Simon Kings, Tbc Tbc HISC 6 2 16 1 – – 9 pts

4th 15103 Nathan Rushin, Joanne Rushin HISC 5 4 3 3 – – 10 pts

5th 15157 Keith Walker, Rhys Pickett HISC 3 7 4 5 – – 12 pts

6th 15149 Chris Turner, Colin Parke HISC 8 9 5 4 – – 17 pts

7th 15119 Zoe King, Adrian King HISC 7 6 8 6 – – 19 pts

8th 14893 Mike Partridge, Claire Davis HISC 9 5 7 8 – – 20 pts

9th 15087 Christopher Powles, Darren Powles HISC 16 8 6 7 – – 21 pts

10th 15161 Maria Stanley, Tom Darling HISC 2 16 16 16 – – 34 pts

Event 2 – Fast Handicap (34 entries)

1st RS 400 Steve Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill Lee on Solent 2 1 6 4 – – 7 pts

2nd Merlin-Rocket Simon Lytton, Jackie Lytton HISC 5 2 8 3 – – 10 pts

3rd Contender David Patterson ESC 1 21 11 1 – – 13 pts

4th Osprey Simon Townsend, Jack Townsend ESC 6 17 5 2 – – 13 pts

5th Osprey Richard Marshall, DNP Willis HISC 37 7 4 8 – – 19 pts

6th Merlin-Rocket Judith Massey , Graham Williamson HISC 37 3 7 10 – – 20 pts

7th RS 400 Ben Townsend, Harry Dinage ESC 4 10 18 13 – – 27 pts

8th RS 500 Hugh Watson, Helen Watson ESC 37 15 9 5 – – 29 pts

9th RS 400 Matt Johnston , Clare Power ESSC 37 5 15 9 – – 29 pts

10th Tasar Rod Porteous, Mo Porteous HISC 37 12 12 6 – – 30 pts

Event 3 – Flying 15 (11 entries)

1st 4060 Andrew Jameson, James Grant HISC 3 1 3 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 3951 Nick Peters, Guy McBride HISC 5 2 1 3 – – 6 pts

3rd 4061 Chris Waples, Simon Hunt HISC 4 5 2 2 – – 8 pts

4th 4004 Charles Apthorp , Timothy Apthorp HISC 2 3 4 4 – – 9 pts

5th 3994 David Hitchcock , Ian Nicholson HISC 1 4 7 6 – – 11 pts

6th 3884 Mark Nicholson, Amelia Nicholson HISC 12 7 5 5 – – 17 pts

7th 3736 Peter Bannister, Sue Bannister HISC 6 6 6 12 – – 18 pts

8th 3843 Jeremy White, Gaynor Orton HISC 7 9 8 7 – – 22 pts

9th 3590 Charlie Mckee, Chris Morgan HISC 8 8 10 8 – – 24 pts

10th 3812 Paul Maxfield, Caroline Maxfield HISC 12 12 9 12 – – 33 pts

Event 4 – Hadron, Aero9, DZero (10 entries)

1st 328 Thomas Southwell Lee on Solent 1 1 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 66 David Valentine ESSC 2 4 1 2 – – 5 pts

3rd 151 James Jenkins ESC 3 2 6 4 – – 9 pts

4th 312 Tim Weeden ESSC 4 3 3 6 – – 10 pts

5th 131 Roger Millett CYC 11 6 4 3 – – 13 pts

6th 121 Richard Holden Arun YC 6 8 5 8 – – 19 pts

7th 311 Simon Boylin ESSC 5 7 8 7 – – 19 pts

8th 144 Nigel Cowan ISC 11 10 7 5 – – 22 pts

9th 234 Max Jones ESC 11 5 9 11 – – 25 pts

10th 107 Mark Wippell ISC 11 9 10 11 – – 30 pts

Event 5 – Finn (28 entries)

1st 21 Michael De Courcy MRSC 4 9 1 2 – – 7 pts

2nd 567 Martin Hughes Warsash SC 1 3 3 29 – – 7 pts

3rd 720 Julian Smith MRSC 29 1 4 3 – – 8 pts

4th 3 Simon Pettit HISC 3 12 2 5 – – 10 pts

5th 100 Matthew Walker MRSC 2 5 7 4 – – 11 pts

6th 90 Richard Sharp Bough Beech SC 7 2 6 6 – – 14 pts

7th 718 Mark Macdonald MRSC 6 8 9 9 – – 23 pts

8th 76 Fred van Arkel MRSC 29 4 11 12 – – 27 pts

9th 83 George Coles MRSC 5 16 29 7 – – 28 pts

10th 22 Andrew Wylam MRSC 10 14 15 10 – – 34 pts

Event 6 – Asymmetric Handcap (23 entries)

1st RS 700 1063 Theo Galyer HISC 1 25 2 3 – – 6 pts

2nd RS 800 1124 Robert Gullan, Mari Shepherd HISC 25 3 3 2 – – 8 pts

3rd MPS 584 Andrew Gould ESSC 2 4 4 4.5 – – 10 pts

4th RS 700 1029 Rob Higgins Chew Valley SC 3 5 25 6 – – 14 pts

5th RS 800 885 Chris Feibusch, Becca Kent HISC 25 13 6 4.5 – – 23.5 pts

6th ISO 815 Mike Lillywhite, Emma Pethybridge ESSC 25 8 7 10 – – 25 pts

7th RS 700 1061 Andy Wright Queen Mary SC 5 6 19 15 – – 26 pts

8th RS 800 1144 Thomas Morris, Guy Fillmore HISC 25 25 1 1 – – 27 pts

9th B14 798 James Gardner , Anne Gardner HISC 25 12 8 7 – – 27 pts

10th RS 800 1008 Ben Palmer, Bruna de Queiroz HISC 25 10 9 9 – – 28 pts

Event 7 – 29er (11 entries)

1st 1159 Ben Tuttle , Will Balch HISC 1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 2416 Josh Stokes, Gregan Bergmann Smith HISC 12 3 4 3 – – 10 pts

3rd 2882 Rachel Pyke, Caitlin Williams HISC 2 4 7 5 – – 11 pts

4th 1249 Max Sydenham, Freddie Covell HISC 12 5 5 4 – – 14 pts

5th 725 Libby Thompson, Maddie Bilbrough HISC 12 7 2 6 – – 15 pts

6th 1967 Adrian Williams, Ben Stokes HISC 12 12 6 2 – – 20 pts

7th 1867 Rachel Harper, Tom Armstrong HISC 12 12 3 7 – – 22 pts

8th 1967 Adrian Williams, Ben Stokes HISC 12 2 12 12 – – 26 pts

9th 1321 Harvey Jenkins, Lola Rivero-Blackburn N & SC 12 6 9 12 – – 27 pts

10th 2879 Oliver Thompson, Ben Stokes HISC 12 8 8 12 – – 28 pts

Event 8 – RS200 (33 entries)

1st 1540 Lee Sydenham, Anne Sydenham HISC 36 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 1657 Tom Hewitson, Jo Hewitson HISC 1 4 2 2 – – 5 pts

3rd 1633 Louis Johnson, Lucy Hewitson HISC 36 3 4 3 – – 10 pts

4th 880 James Hammett, Jess / Paul Hammett HISC 36 2 7 6 – – 15 pts

5th 1039 Tom Goodey, Richard Thomas HISC 3 6 6 36 – – 15 pts

6th 796 Dan Vincent, Ella Vincent S B SC 4 9 8 5 – – 17 pts

7th 598 Aidan Mitchell, Lucy on Mon / Ella Mitchell HISC 2 7 11 9 – – 18 pts

8th 1634 Cam Stewart, Annie Hammett HISC 36 12 5 4 – – 21 pts

9th 1624 Ian Pinnell, Constance Pinnell HISC 36 5 15 8 – – 28 pts

10th 997 Nev Watson, Sophie Watson HISC 36 8 10 10 – – 28 pts

Event 10 – Medium Handicap (29 entries)

1st K 1 Jeremy Hudson Frensham SC 5 2 1 12 – – 8 pts

2nd Laser Charles Porter CYC 4 3 3.5 2 – – 8.5 pts

3rd Laser Simon Radford Bosham SC 3 4 2 6 – – 9 pts

4th Europe Rob Wilder HISC 2 11 3.5 4 – – 9.5 pts

5th Supernova James Gerwat Felpham SC 1 5 10 5 – – 11 pts

6th K 1 Ian Duke Datchet SC 6 1 14 8 – – 15 pts

7th Europe Gareth Tweedle ESC 31 7 7 3 – – 17 pts

8th Laser Chris Nash Maidenhead SC 31 6 6 7 – – 19 pts

9th Nat 12 John Rees, Heather Rees HISC 7 10 5 10 – – 22 pts

10th RS Vision Jonathan Field, Levon Pogosian ESC 8 8 9 31 – – 25 pts

Event 10a – 2000 (12 entries)

1st 22648 Jeremy Michell, Megan Gately Erith YC 3 1 2 3 – – 6 pts

2nd 21160 Jonathan Greatorex, Judith Greatorex ESC 2 3 3 4 – – 8 pts

3rd 2462 Simon O’Hea, Angie Broad ESC 5 4 6 11 – – 15 pts

4th 21431 Ben Oakley, Barbara Langford ESC 1 14 14 1 – – 16 pts

5th 2670 Ed Sumner, Paul Gatley Erith YC 4 5 7 14 – – 16 pts

6th 22268 Peter Doe, Chris Doe TISC 14 2 1 14 – – 17 pts

7th 21103 Adrian Stell, David Allen HISC 14 14 4 2 – – 20 pts

8th 21416 Hugh Stallard, Jonathan Whitehead MRSC 14 7 8 6 – – 21 pts

9th 22000 Daniel Wilding, Richard Wilding Erith YC 6 9 9 8 – – 23 pts

10th 21881 Harry Gately, Hugh O’bryne Erith YC 14 8 10 7 – – 25 pts

Event 11 – RS Aero 7 (29 entries)

1st 1 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 30 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 3674 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC 1 30 4 2 – – 7 pts

3rd 3656 Mark Riddington ESSC 3 2 2 6 – – 7 pts

4th 3342 Jack Miller Felpham SC 30 4 3 4 – – 11 pts

5th 3286 John Derbyshire ESC 4 3 8 5 – – 12 pts

6th 1544 James Witts Queen Mary SC 2 8 5 8 – – 15 pts

7th 3675 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 5 7 6 11 – – 18 pts

8th 2725 Henry Chandler ESC 6 30 7 7 – – 20 pts

9th 3326 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC 7 5 13 17 – – 25 pts

10th 1634 Tom Tredray ESC 30 12 9 9 – – 30 pts

Event 12 – RS Aero 5 (17 entries)

1st 2462 Alessandra Tydeman Lym Town SC 1 19 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 8806 Paul Hammett HISC 2 2 2 19 – – 6 pts

3rd 3747 Hilary Baker HISC 3 3 19 2 – – 8 pts

4th 2293 Caroline Martin Lee on Solent 19 1 6 6 – – 13 pts

5th 2288 Clare Jones HISC 5 6 3 9 – – 14 pts

6th 2287 Emma Stokes HISC 6 8 4 4 – – 14 pts

7th 1849 Nicci Kilpatrick HISC 19 7 5 5 – – 17 pts

8th 3671 Lindy Mitchell HISC 4 19 19 3 – – 26 pts

9th 1844 Chrissy Bird HISC 7 19 8 11 – – 26 pts

10th 2322 Linda Stokes HISC 19 9 10 8 – – 27 pts

Event 13 – Solo (27 entries)

1st 5831 Richard Lovering HISC 1 2 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd 5781 Alex Butler HISC 3 3 2 2 – – 7 pts

3rd 4892 Ian Barnett CYC 28 1 6 1 – – 8 pts

4th 5964 Paul Bartlett Teign Cor YC 4 5 4 6 – – 13 pts

5th 5569 Nick Rawlings HISC 5 12 5 4 – – 14 pts

6th 5545 Paul Lewis HISC 28 8 3 8 – – 19 pts

7th 5748 Neil Davison HISC 7 4 11 9 – – 20 pts

8th 4381 David Brand None 10 7 8 7 – – 22 pts

9th 5836 Mark Harper DQSC 9 11 9 5 – – 23 pts

10th 5657 Greg Swift HISC 6 28 7 10 – – 23 pts

Event 14 – ILCA 6 (8 entries)

1st 207802 George Panter Ulley SC 1 1 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 207093 Sam Bradshaw ESC 9 2 1 2 – – 5 pts

3rd 194124 Mark Tinkler Burghfield SC 9 4 4 3 – – 11 pts

4th 195241 Oliver Nelson HISC 9 3 5 4 – – 12 pts

5th 180834 Tom Flintham Frensham SC 9 6 6 5 – – 17 pts

6th 190763 Tamsin Hoult HISC 9 9 3 9 – – 21 pts

7th 157276 Ryan Cushing Colemere SC 9 5 9 9 – – 23 pts

8th 192558 Ollie Williams ESC 9 9 9 9 – – 27 pts

Event 14a – ILCA 4 (20 entries)

1st 183526 Jude Stanley HISC 2 1 1 7 – – 4 pts

2nd 212008 Ed Day HISC 1 2 2 22 – – 5 pts

3rd 174503 James Healey ESC 3 9 5 1 – – 9 pts

4th 192552 Luke Watson ESC 5 3 4 6 – – 12 pts

5th 199073 Oscar Pitman ESC 4 8 8 2 – – 14 pts

6th 19 Oscar Hoult HISC 6 6 3 5 – – 14 pts

7th 192558 Sam Watson ESC 8 4 9 4 – – 16 pts

8th 204670 Sophie Taylor ESSC 9 11 7 3 – – 19 pts

9th 189694 Sue Manning DQSC 22 5 6 9 – – 20 pts

10th 195244 Josie Kelly Felpham SC 7 7 10 10 – – 24 pts

Event 15 – Firefly (21 entries)

1st 3154 Dom Johnson, Izzy Johnson Chipstead SC 2 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 3850 Stuart Hudson, Lizzie Hudson Spinnaker SC 21 3 2 2 – – 7 pts

3rd 3133 Amy Morris, Gilly Phillips HISC 21 1 3 9 – – 13 pts

4th 1867 Steve Greaves, Arthur Greaves Rickmansworth SC 21 6 6 3 – – 15 pts

5th 3739 Lucy Boreham, Rachel Crebbin CYC 3 14 7 6 – – 16 pts

6th 3318 Guy Davison, Frances Davison Llangorse S C 21 7 5 4 – – 16 pts

7th 4000 Matthew Mason, William Mason Burghfield SC 4 15 10 7 – – 21 pts

8th 3615 James McEwen, Ben McEwen Royal Lym YC 21 5 12 5 – – 22 pts

9th 3095 Chris Guy, Jo Mason Castaways 21 10 4 10 – – 24 pts

10th 2803 Edward Smith, Izzy Bretherton Imperial Poona YC 1 4 21 21 – – 26 pts

Event 16 – RS Feva (33 entries)

1st 5279 Will Bailey, Finlay Lomas-Clarke Frensham SC 1 2 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 4545 Mark Jenkins Jauma, Alex Sydenham HISC 2 1 3 3 – – 6 pts

3rd 7605 Benjamin Ripley, Joshua Inglesfield HISC 3 4 2 2 – – 7 pts

4th 7052 Ella Jones, Florence Ingram HISC 16 3 4 9 – – 16 pts

5th 4984 Jemima Day, Will Sawtell HISC 6 5 6 11 – – 17 pts

6th 6199 Angus McEwen, Robbie Hudson Royal Lym YC 7 6 15 6 – – 19 pts

7th 6022 Caedon Faulkner-Leask, Cailah Leask HISC 8 7 5 8 – – 20 pts

8th 6299 Maya Bergann-Smith, Emilia Ripley HISC 9 9 8 4 – – 21 pts

9th 5454 Samuel Tonks, Ollie Laker HISC 10 10 7 5 – – 22 pts

10th 6047 William McEwen, Charlie Phillip Royal Lym YC 35 11 9 7 – – 27 pts

Event 17 – RS Tera Sport (9 entries)

1st 9 Ned Coles ESSC 1 1 6 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 2793 Alex Coles ESSC 3 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

3rd 2382 Isla Hoult HISC 12 6 3 3 – – 12 pts

4th 3496 Zoe Lomas-Clarke Frensham SC 12 4 4 5 – – 13 pts

5th 2381 Eve Bradshaw ESC 2 8 12 4 – – 14 pts

6th 2871 Harry Mitchell King George SC 12 2 2 12 – – 16 pts

7th 2317 Oscar Bartlett HISC 12 5 5 12 – – 22 pts

8th 2333 Isabelle Tonks HISC 12 7 12 12 – – 31 pts

9th 3216 Amelie Thompson HISC 12 12 12 12 – – 36 pts

Event 20 – RS Elite (8 entries)

1st 7 Colin Smith, Jamie Smith HISC 1 1 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 46 Peter Copsey HISC 3 6 1 3 – – 13 pts

3rd 92 James Yearsley , John costard Anna wells HISC 2 3 5 4 – – 14 pts

4th 66 Andy Partington, Karen Partington Gareth Edwards HISC 4 2 6 5 – – 17 pts

5th 101 Miles Odell, Andrew Streeter & Tim Polglase . HISC 5 5 4 6 – – 20 pts

6th 65 Toby Strauss, Aidan Mitchell HISC 6 4 3 9 – – 22 pts

7th 44 Elliot Caldwell , Steve Fisher HISC 9 9 9 2 – – 29 pts

8th 89 Steven Hammond HISC 9 9 9 9 – – 36 pts

Chichester Harbour Race Week – Entry and Full Results available here . . .