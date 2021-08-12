Rolex Fastnet Race – Ino XXX leader of IRC One

RORC Commodore James Neville whose Judel/Vrolijk-designed HH42 finished the Rolex Fastnet Race leader of IRC One, both on the water and under IRC corrected time.

Ino XXX crossed the finish line at 22:34 BST Wednesday night with a race time of 3 days 10 hours 39 minutes and 58 seconds.

At that point second placed Swede Jonas Granders’ Elliot 44 CR Matador was still north of Alderney with more than 20 miles to go.

While this morning Ino XXX has yet to seal the deal in IRC One, her position is looking reasonably secure with, for example, boats like Richard Loftus’ Swan 65 ketch Desperado and Chris Schram and Patrick ten Brinke’s Corby 38 Double Edge having to finish by 12:23 to topple Neville’s team.

In addition to leading IRC One, last night Ino XXX was leading IRC overall and on track to become the 49th recipient in 96 years of the Fastnet Challenge Cup.

This morning however, Tom Kneen’s JPK 11.80 Sunrise, the run-away IRC Two leader, due to finish here in Cherbourg in a few hours seemed to be threatening Ino XXX’s position in the overall rankings.