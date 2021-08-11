Chichester Harbour Race Week – Mid Week Day 3 Results

Another fine day on the water at Chichester Harbour Race Week, with the RS Elite keelboat class joining in the fun.

Halfway through the week and the podium event leaders are settling in place, but still time for some upsets.

The event is organised by Chichester Harbour Federation sailing clubs and hosted by Hayling Island SC.

Day 3 – Wednesday 11 August, leading results after 3 races (provisional):

Event 1 – Fireball (16 entries)

1st 15155 David Hall, Paul Constable Blackwater SC 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 15112 David Sayce, Steven Kyffin HISC 4 3 2 – – 9 pts

3rd 15103 Nathan Rushin, Joanne Rushin HISC 5 4 3 – – 12 pts

4th 15157 Keith Walker, Rhys Pickett HISC 3 7 4 – – 14 pts

5th 14893 Mike Partridge, Claire Davis HISC 9 5 7 – – 21 pts

6th 15119 Zoe King, Adrian King HISC 7 6 8 – – 21 pts

7th 15149 Chris Turner, Colin Parke HISC 8 9 5 – – 22 pts

8th 15166 Simon Kings, Tbc Tbc HISC 6 2 16 – – 24 pts

9th 15087 Christopher Powles, Darren Powles HISC 16 8 6 – – 30 pts

10th 15161 Maria Stanley, Tom Darling HISC 2 16 16 – – 34 pts

Event 2 – Fast Handicap (34 entries)

1st RS 400 Steve Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill Lee on Solent 2 1 6 – – 9 pts

2nd Merlin-Rocket Simon Lytton, Jackie Lytton HISC 5 2 8 – – 15 pts

3rd Osprey Simon Townsend, Jack Townsend ESC 6 17 5 – – 28 pts

4th RS 400 Ben Townsend, Harry Dinage ESC 4 10 18 – – 32 pts

5th Contender David Patterson ESC 1 21 11 – – 33 pts

6th RS 400 Clive Everest, Helen Everest HISC 3 18 20 – – 41 pts

7th Int Canoe Phil Allen CYC 36 8 2 – – 46 pts

8th Merlin-Rocket Judith Massey , Graham Williamson HISC 36 3 7 – – 46 pts

9th Osprey Richard Marshall, DNP Willis HISC 36 7 4 – – 47 pts

10th RS 400 Nick Martin, Claire Darch Lee on Solent 7 16 24 – – 47 pts

Event 3 – Flying 15 (11 entries)

1st 4060 Andrew Jameson, James Grant HISC 3 1 3 – – 7 pts

2nd 3951 Nick Peters, Guy McBride HISC 5 2 1 – – 8 pts

3rd 4004 Charles Apthorp , Timothy Apthorp HISC 2 3 4 – – 9 pts

4th 4061 Chris Waples, Simon Hunt HISC 4 5 2 – – 11 pts

5th 3994 David Hitchcock , Ian Nicholson HISC 1 4 12 – – 17 pts

6th 3736 Peter Bannister, Sue Bannister HISC 6 6 6 – – 18 pts

7th 3843 Jeremy White, Gaynor Orton HISC 7 9 7 – – 23 pts

8th 3884 Mark Nicholson, Amelia Nicholson HISC 12 7 5 – – 24 pts

9th 3590 Charlie Mckee, Chris Morgan HISC 8 8 9 – – 25 pts

10th 3812 Paul Maxfield, Caroline Maxfield HISC 12 12 8 – – 32 pts

Event 4 – Hadron, Aero9, DZero (10 entries)

1st 328 Thomas Southwell Lee on Solent 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 66 David Valentine ESSC 2 4 1 – – 7 pts

3rd 312 Tim Weeden ESSC 4 3 3 – – 10 pts

4th 151 James Jenkins ESC 3 2 6 – – 11 pts

5th 121 Richard Holden Arun YC 6 8 5 – – 19 pts

6th 311 Simon Boylin ESSC 5 7 8 – – 20 pts

7th 131 Roger Millett CYC 11 6 4 – – 21 pts

8th 234 Max Jones ESC 11 5 9 – – 25 pts

9th 144 Nigel Cowan ISC 11 10 7 – – 28 pts

10th 107 Mark Wippell ISC 11 9 10 – – 30 pts

Event 5 – Finn (28 entries)

1st 567 Martin Hughes Warsash SC 1 3 3 – – 7 pts

2nd 21 Michael De Courcy MRSC 4 9 1 – – 14 pts

3rd 100 Matthew Walker MRSC 2 5 7 – – 14 pts

4th 90 Richard Sharp Bough Beech SC 7 2 6 – – 15 pts

5th 3 Simon Pettit HISC 3 12 2 – – 17 pts

6th 718 Mark Macdonald MRSC 6 8 9 – – 23 pts

7th 720 Julian Smith MRSC 29 1 4 – – 34 pts

8th 22 Andrew Wylam MRSC 10 14 15 – – 39 pts

9th 631 Richard Hart MRSC 9 15 18 – – 42 pts

10th 76 Fred van Arkel MRSC 29 4 11 – – 44 pts

Event 6 – Asymmetric Handcap (23 entries)

1st Musto Skiff 584 Andrew Gould ESSC 2 4 4 – – 10 pts

2nd RS 700 1063 Theo Galyer HISC 1 25 2 – – 28 pts

3rd Musto Skiff 583 Lee Cullen Stokes Bay SC 6 11 13 – – 30 pts

4th Musto Skiff 544 Christian Reynolds Locks SC 25 1 5 – – 31 pts

5th RS 800 1124 Robert Gullan, Mari Shepherd HISC 25 3 3 – – 31 pts

6th ISO 815 Mike Lillywhite, Emma Pethybridge ESSC 25 5 7 – – 37 pts

7th RS 800 885 Chris Feibusch, Becca Kent HISC 25 10 6 – – 41 pts

8th RS 800 1008 Ben Palmer, Bruna de Queiroz HISC 25 7 9 – – 41 pts

9th 4000 4552 Douglas Baker, Alex Baker HISC 25 6 11 – – 42 pts

10th B14 798 James Gardner , Anne Gardner HISC 25 9 8 – – 42 pts

Event 7 – 29er (11 entries)

1st 1159 Ben Tuttle , Will Balch HISC 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 2882 Rachel Pyke, Caitlin Williams HISC 2 4 7 – – 13 pts

3rd 2416 Josh Stokes, Gregan Bergmann Smith HISC 12 3 4 – – 19 pts

4th 725 Libby Thompson, Maddie Bilbrough HISC 12 7 2 – – 21 pts

5th 1249 Max Sydenham, Freddie Covell HISC 12 5 5 – – 22 pts

6th 1967 Adrian Williams, Ben Stokes HISC 12 2 12 – – 26 pts

7th 1867 Rachel Harper, Tom Armstrong HISC 12 12 3 – – 27 pts

8th 1321 Harvey Jenkins, Lola Rivero-Blackburn N & S SC 12 6 9 – – 27 pts

9th 2879 Oliver Thompson, Ben Stokes HISC 12 8 8 – – 28 pts

10th 1967 Adrian Williams, Ben Stokes HISC 12 12 6 – – 30 pts

11th 1789 Charlotte Rankine, Lucy Mitchell HISC 12 9 12 – – 33 pts

Event 8 – RS200 (33 entries)

1st 1633 Louis Johnson, Lucy Hewitson HISC 1 3 4 – – 8 pts

2nd 1657 Tom Hewitson, Jo Hewitson HISC 2 4 2 – – 8 pts

3rd 1039 Tom Goodey, Richard Thomas HISC 4 6 6 – – 16 pts

4th 598 Aidan Mitchell, Ella Mitchell HISC 3 7 11 – – 21 pts

5th 796 Dan Vincent, Ella Vincent Stokes Bay SC 5 9 8 – – 22 pts

6th 1540 Lee Sydenham, Anne Sydenham HISC 35 1 1 – – 37 pts

7th 1206 James Ross, Monty Ross Netley SC 6 19 14 – – 39 pts

8th 880 James Hammett, Jess Hammett HISC 35 2 7 – – 44 pts

9th 1634 Cam Stewart, Annie Hammett HISC 35 12 5 – – 52 pts

10th 997 Nev Watson, Sophie Watson HISC 35 8 10 – – 53 pts

Event 10 – Medium Handicap (29 entries)

1st K 1 Jeremy Hudson Frensham Pond SC 5 2 1 – – 8 pts

2nd Laser / ILCA 7 Simon Radford Bosham SC 3 4 2 – – 9 pts

3rd Laser / ILCA 7 Charles Porter CYC 4 3 3.5 – – 10.5 pts

4th Supernova James Gerwat Felpham SC 1 5 10 – – 16 pts

5th Europe Rob Wilder HISC 2 12 3.5 – – 17.5 pts

6th K 1 Ian Duke Datchet Water SC 6 1 14 – – 21 pts

7th National 12 John Rees, Heather Rees HISC 7 11 5 – – 23 pts

8th RS Vision Jonathan Field, Levon Pogosian ESC 8 9 9 – – 26 pts

9th Byte C1 Charlotte Hitchmough Bowmoor SC 10 7 11 – – 28 pts

10th Europe Andre Ozanne HISC 9 10 13 – – 32 pts

Event 10a – 2000 (12 entries)

1st 22648 Jeremy Michell, Megan Gately Erith YC 3 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd 21160 Jonathan Greatorex, Judith Greatorex ESC 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

3rd 2670 Ed Sumner, Paul Gatley Erith YC 4 5 7 – – 16 pts

4th 2462 Simon O’Hea, Angie Broad ESC 6 4 6 – – 16 pts

5th 22268 Peter Doe, Chris Doe TISC 15 2 1 – – 18 pts

6th 22000 Daniel Wilding, Richard Wilding Erith YC 7 9 9 – – 25 pts

7th 21416 Hugh Stallard, Jonathan Whitehead MRSC 15 7 8 – – 30 pts

8th 21431 Ben Oakley, Barbara Langford ESC 1 15 15 – – 31 pts

9th 21527 Robert Southern, Beanie Southern ESC 15 6 11 – – 32 pts

10th 21881 Harry Gately, Hugh O’bryne Erith YC 15 8 10 – – 33 pts

Event 11 – RS Aero 7 (29 entries)

1st 3656 Mark Riddington ESSC 3 2 2 – – 7 pts

2nd 1544 James Witts Queen Mary SC 2 8 5 – – 15 pts

3rd 3286 John Derbyshire ESC 4 3 8 – – 15 pts

4th 3675 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 5 7 6 – – 18 pts

5th 3326 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC 7 5 13 – – 25 pts

6th 1 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 30 1 1 – – 32 pts

7th 3674 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC 1 30 4 – – 35 pts

8th 3667 Edward Parsons ESC 11 14 10 – – 35 pts

9th 3342 Jack Miller Felpham SC 30 4 3 – – 37 pts

10th 1463 Paul Wright-Anderson Island Barn SC 12 13 12 – – 37 pts

Event 12 – RS Aero 5 (17 entries)

1st 8806 Paul Hammett HISC 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

2nd 2288 Clare Jones HISC 5 6 3 – – 14 pts

3rd 2287 Emma Stokes HISC 6 8 4 – – 18 pts

4th 2462 Alessandra Tydeman Lymington Town SC 1 19 1 – – 21 pts

5th 3747 Hilary Baker HISC 3 3 19 – – 25 pts

6th 2293 Caroline Martin Lee on Solent 19 1 6 – – 26 pts

7th 1849 Nicci Kilpatrick HISC 19 7 5 – – 31 pts

8th 1844 Chrissy Bird HISC 7 19 8 – – 34 pts

9th 2322 Linda Stokes HISC 19 9 10 – – 38 pts

10th 1674 Patrizia Thompson HISC 19 10 12 – – 41 pts

Event 13 – Solo (27 entries)

1st 5831 Richard Lovering HISC 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 5781 Alex Butler HISC 3 3 2 – – 8 pts

3rd 5964 Paul Bartlett Teign Corinthian YC 4 5 4 – – 13 pts

4th 5748 Neil Davison HISC 7 4 11 – – 22 pts

5th 5569 Nick Rawlings HISC 5 12 5 – – 22 pts

6th 4381 David Brand None 10 7 8 – – 25 pts

7th 5258 Simon Lomas-Clarke Frensham Pond SC 8 10 10 – – 28 pts

8th 5836 Mark Harper DQSC 9 11 9 – – 29 pts

9th 4892 Ian Barnett CYC 28 1 6 – – 35 pts

10th 5583 Martin Frary HISC 2 6 28 – – 36 pts

Event 14 – ILCA 6 (8 entries)

1st 207802 George Panter Ulley SC 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 207093 Sam Bradshaw ESC 9 2 1 – – 12 pts

3rd 195241 Oliver Nelson HISC 9 3 5 – – 17 pts

4th 194124 Mark Tinkler Burghfield SC 9 4 4 – – 17 pts

5th 190763 Tamsin Hoult HISC 9 9 3 – – 21 pts

6th 180834 Tom Flintham Frensham Pond SC 9 6 6 – – 21 pts

7th 157276 Ryan Cushing Colemere SC 9 5 9 – – 23 pts

8th 192558 Ollie Williams ESC 9 9 9 – – 27 pts

Event 14a – ILCA 4 (20 entries)

1st 183526 Jude Stanley HISC 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 212008 Ed Day HISC 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

3rd 192552 Luke Watson ESC 5 3 4 – – 12 pts

4th 19 Oscar Hoult HISC 6 6 3 – – 15 pts

5th 174503 James Healey ESC 3 9 5 – – 17 pts

6th 199073 Oscar Pitman ESC 4 8 8 – – 20 pts

7th 192558 Sam Watson ESC 8 4 9 – – 21 pts

8th 195244 Josie Kelly Felpham SC 7 7 10 – – 24 pts

9th 204670 Sophie Taylor ESSC 9 11 7 – – 27 pts

10th 189694 Sue Manning DQSC 22 5 6 – – 33 pts

Event 15 – Firefly (21 entries)

1st 3154 Dom Johnson, Izzy Johnson Chipstead SC 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 3739 Lucy Boreham, Rachel Crebbin CYC 3 14 7 – – 24 pts

3rd 3133 Amy Morris, Gilly Phillips HISC 21 1 3 – – 25 pts

4th 2803 Edward Smith, Izzy Bretherton Imperial Poona YC 1 4 21 – – 26 pts

5th 3850 Stuart Hudson, Lizzie Hudson Spinnaker SC 21 3 2 – – 26 pts

6th 4000 Matthew Mason, William Mason Burghfield SC 4 15 10 – – 29 pts

7th 3318 Guy Davison, Frances Davison Llangorse S C 21 7 5 – – 33 pts

8th 1867 Steve Greaves, Arthur Greaves Rickmansworth SC 21 6 6 – – 33 pts

9th 3095 Chris Guy, Jo Mason Castaways 21 10 4 – – 35 pts

10th 3615 James McEwen, Ben McEwen Royal Lymington YC 21 5 12 – – 38 pts

Event 16 – RS Feva (33 entries)

1st 5279 Will Bailey, Finlay Lomas-Clarke Frensham Pond SC 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 4545 Mark Jenkins Jauma, Alex Sydenham HISC 2 1 3 – – 6 pts

3rd 7605 Benjamin Ripley, Joshua Inglesfield HISC 3 4 2 – – 9 pts

4th 4984 Jemima Day, Will Sawtell HISC 6 5 6 – – 17 pts

5th 6022 Caedon Faulkner-Leask, Cailah Leask HISC 8 7 5 – – 20 pts

6th 7052 Ella Jones, Florence Ingram HISC 16 3 4 – – 23 pts

7th 6299 Maya Bergann-Smith, Emilia Ripley HISC 9 9 8 – – 26 pts

8th 5454 Samuel Tonks, Ollie Laker HISC 10 10 7 – – 27 pts

9th 6199 Angus McEwen, Robbie Hudson Royal Lymington YC 7 6 15 – – 28 pts

10th 337 Alec Stanley, Finn Ramus LSC 11 8 13 – – 32 pts

Event 17 – RS Tera Sport (9 entries)

1st 2793 Alex Coles ESSC 3 3 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 9 Ned Coles ESSC 1 1 6 – – 8 pts

3rd 2871 Harry Mitchell King George SC 12 2 2 – – 16 pts

4th 3496 Zoe Lomas-Clarke Frensham Pond SC 12 4 4 – – 20 pts

5th 2382 Isla Hoult HISC 12 6 3 – – 21 pts

6th 2381 Eve Bradshaw ESC 2 8 12 – – 22 pts

7th 2317 Oscar Bartlett HISC 12 5 5 – – 22 pts

8th 2333 Isabelle Tonks HISC 12 7 12 – – 31 pts

9th 3216 Amelie Thompson HISC 12 12 12 – – 36 pts

Event 20 – RS Elite (7 entries)

1st 7 Colin Smith, Jamie Smith HISC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 92 James Yearsley , John costard Anna wells HISC 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd 66 Andy Partington, Karen Partington Gareth Edwards HISC 4 2 – – 6 pts

4th 46 Peter Copsey and Co. HISC 3 6 – – 9 pts

5th 65 Toby Strauss, Aidan Mitchell HISC 6 4 – – 10 pts

6th 101 Miles Odell, Andrew Streeter & Tim Polglase . HISC 5 5 – – 10 pts

7th 44 Elliot Caldwell , Steve Fisher HISC 9 9 – – 18 pts

Chichester Harbour Race Week – Entry and Full Results available here . . .