International Moth UK Nationals – Blackflag rules on Day 1

First day of the Wetsuit Outlet UK Moth Nationals at Stokes Bay SC finished with local sailor Dan Ward top of the leaderboard.

After threee races Ward (2, 3, 1) with six points, has a four point lead ahead of Eddie Bridle (1, 7, 2) with Paul Gaddon (4, 4, 4) in third with 12 points.

Several expected major players fell at the first hurdle, picking-up black flag penalties at the start of the first race. They were a bit more cautious for the two following races.

While Bridle took the opening race ahead of Ward, with James Gray third, it was Dave Hivey, who had been black flagged in the first race, who took the second race win.

Jim McMillan – also BFD in race 1 – recovered to take second and in third place was Ward.

Ward then took a win in race 3, with Bridle second and Alex Adams third.

The BFD penalties from race 1 obviously had a major effect on the day 1 leaderboard, but Hivey (1,5) and McMillan (2, 6) are ready to feature as soon as the discard kicks in.

Results only available as a pdf scoresheet at time of posting . . .

Wetsuit Outlet UK Moth Nationals – Day 1 after 3 races: