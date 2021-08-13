Matt Beck of Britain leads European WASZP Games

Matt Beck of Britain leads the 2021 European WASZP Games after four races completed on Lake Garda.

Beck (11, 2, 1, 1) with 7 points, leads by seven points from Francesco Bertone Fresia (5, 1, 3, 3) of Italy with Paul Farien (4, 3, 7, 14) of Germany in third place

Once the championship racing concluded it was on to the finals of the Slalom in the afternoon Ora.

It has been super hot in Italy and the Ora hasn’t been arriving with its usual punch. But nevertheless a full card of Slalom was completed with two semi finals and a 3 race finals series to crown the champion.

Charles Cullen from Ireland is the 2021 WASZP European Slalom Champion with a commanding performance in the finals and three podium finishes in the final races.

It will be another early morning start to make the most of the Peler and then back to an afternoon schedule the following day.

2021 European WASZP Games – Leaders after 4 races. 1 discard (87 entries)

1st GBR 2748 Matt Beck (11.0) 2.0 1.0 1.0 – – 4 pts

2nd Italy 2671 Francesco Bertone Fresia (5.0) 1.0 3.0 3.0 – – 7 pts

3rd Germany 3020 Paul Farien 4.0 3.0 7.0 (14.0) – – 14 pts

4th Netherlands 2869 Eliott Savelon 1.0 6.0 (17.0) 8.0 – – 15 pts

5th Switzerland 3062 Jann Schuepbach 6.0 8.0 2.0 (13.0) – – 16 pts

6th e Italy 2943 Enzio Savoini 13.0 (14.0) 4.0 5.0 – – 22 pts

7th Denmark 2817 Jeppe Borch (DNF) 4.0 6.0 12.0 – – 22 pts

8th Italy 2944 Emanuele Savoini 12.0 (23.0) 10.0 2.0 – – 24 pts

9th Norway 2655 Alexander Dahl HÃ ̧gheim 3.0 (18.0) 16.0 6.0 – – 25 pts

10th Spain 2801 Jaime Framis Harguindey 16.0 (17.0) 8.0 4.0 – – 28 pts

11th Norway 2319 Nora Doksrod 7.0 (22.0) 9.0 16.0 – – 32 pts

12th Hungary 2581 Tama¡s Szamady (25.0) 7.0 11.0 19.0 – – 37 pts

13th Italy 2418 Michele Meotto 15.0 5.0 (20.0) 20.0 – – 40 pts

14th Ireland 2987 Charles Cullen 17.0 10.0 14.0 (28.0) – – 41 pts

15th Germany 2842 Leo Maechler 8.0 15.0 19.0 (36.0) – – 42 pts

16th Spain 2555 Victor Paya 9.0 (31.0) 26.0 10.0 – – 45 pts

17th Czech Republic 2572 Simon Marecek 23.0 16.0 (72.0) 7.0 – – 46 pts

18th Hong Kong 2901 Duncan Gregor (30.0) 11.0 24.0 11.0 – – 46 pts

19th GBR 2429 Ross Banham 2.0 (28.0) 27.0 22.0 – – 51 pts

20th Croatia 2542 Krsto Matulifa 19.0 9.0 29.0 (38.0) – – 57 pts

