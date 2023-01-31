Finn Gold Cup Day 4 – Wright extends lead

Ed Wright extended his lead to 11 points on the penultimate day of the 2023 Finn Gold Cup in Miami.

Despite a 12th place in the first race, won by the USA’s James Golden, Wright won the second and now has a firm grip on the title with just two more races.

Domonkos Nemeth (15, 6) of Hungary, is in second place on 22pts, with Spain’s Miguel Fernandez Vasco (59, 2) back up to third with 26pts.



With winds never more than 8.-9 knots and patchy lanes all over the course the conditions played havoc with the fleet and many sailors paid a heavy price. On the flipside there were some new names at the front.

Laurent Hay of France had the best of the day with a third and a fifth to move up to fourth. Caio Gerassi, from Brazil, also had a great day with a fifth and a fourth, the second-best score of the day.

With more light winds forecast, another challenging day of racing in Miami beckons.

2023 Finn Gold Cup – Leaders after Race 8 (57 entries)

1st GBR 111 Ed Wright – – 1 1 2 1 3 2 12 1 – – 11 pts

2nd HUN 80 Domonkos Nemeth – – 2 2 5 2 1 4 15 6 – – 22 pts

3rd ESP 161 Miguel Fernandez – – 4 4 3 5 2 6 59 2 – – 26 pts

4th FRA 75 Laurent Hay – – 8 5 8 3 7 3 3 5 – – 34 pts

5th ITA 171 Federico Colaninno – – 3 3 1 59/DNF 4 1 20 3 – – 35 pts

6th USA 186 James Golden – – 6 13 10 19 9 7 1 13 – – 59 pts

7th USA 16 Rodion Mazin – – 12 6 4 6 6 17 10 21 – – 61 pts

8th BRA 53 Pedro Trouche – – 7 17 9 8 5 11 7 15 – – 62 pts

9th ITA 40 Marko Kolic – – 10 59 7 4 19 12 2 14 – – 68 pts

10th BRA 32 Pedro Lodovici – – 9 7 14 9 16 9 38 10 – – 74 pts

11th FRA 99 Marc Allain des Beauvais – – 16 20 12 13 25 8 6 7 – – 82 pts

12th USA 69 John F Dane – – 14 11 32 14 10 19 14 22 – – 104 pts

13th AUS 22 Paul Mckenzie – – 5 10 12 7 59 5 59 9 – – 107 pts

14th FRA 38 Michel Audoin – – 24 19 20 16 17 25 4 19 – – 119 pts

15th USA 81 Jack Jennings – – 11 14 19 12 59 13 26 26 – – 121 pts

16th USA 5272 Chris Raab – – 21 23 40 20 20 14 13 12 – – 123 pts

17th NZL 2 Ray Hall – – 15 12 16 22 12 26 22 29 – – 125 pts

18th USA 7 Nikita Mazin – – 59 25 27 28 15 10 16 18 – – 139 pts

19th USA 58 Caio Gerassi – – 26 22 35 23 28 59/OCS 5 4 – – 143 pts

20th USA 1138 Scott Griffiths – – 31 18 15 15 22 15 32 44 – – 148 pts

Full results available here . . .