Finn Gold Cup Day 3 – Domonkos Nemeth closes on Wright going into final phase

Ed Wright came under some pressure on day 3 of the Finn Gold Cup, despite 3 and 2 finishes, as the discard kicked. in.

Domonkos Nemeth of Hungary won the first race and after a fourth place finish in the second race closed to within four points of Wright.

The discard also worked for Federico Colaninno of Italy.

Fourth in the first race, he won the second and after discarding yesterdays DNF is now third overall and just five points off the lead.

The leading group stayed tight with just 11 points covering the first four.

Spain’s Miguel Fernandez (2, 6) in fourth and Laurent Hay (7, 3) of France in fifth still have sigle figure scorelines with four races still to be sailed.

2023 Finn Gold Cup – Leaders after Race 6 (57 entries)

1st GBR 111 Ed Wright 1 1 2 1 3 2 – – 7 pts

2nd HUN 80 Domonkos Nemeth 2 2 5 2 1 4 – – 11 pts

3rd ITA 171 Federico Colaninno 3 3 1 59/DNF 4 1 – – 12 pts

4th ESP 161 Miguel Fernandez 4 4 3 5 2 6 – – 18 pts

5th FRA 75 Laurent Hay 8 5 8 3 7 3 – – 26 pts

6th USA 16 Rodion Mazin 12 6 4 6 6 17 – – 34 pts

7th AUS 22 Paul Mckenzie 5 10 12/SCP 7 59/OCS 5 – – 39 pts

8th BRA 53 Pedro Trouche 7 17 9 8 5 11 – – 40 pts

9th USA 186 James Golden 6 13 10 19 9 7 – – 45 pts

10th BRA 32 Pedro Lodovici 9 7 14 9 16 9 – – 48 pts

11th ITA 40 Marko Kolic 10 59/OCS 7 4 19 12 – – 52 pts

12th USA 69 John F Dane 14 11 32 14 10 19 – – 68 pts

13th FRA 99 Marc Allain des Beauvais 16 20 12 13 25 8 – – 69 pts

14th USA 81 Jack Jennings 11 14 19 12 59/OCS 13 – – 69 pts

15th NZL 2 Ray Hall 15 12 16 22 12 26 – – 77 pts

16th NED 68 Joost Houweling 59/OCS 9 13 10 13 35 – – 80 pts

17th USA 1138 Scott Griffiths 31 18 15 15 22 15 – – 85 pts

18th USA 86 Peter Sangmeister 17 8 34 59/DNF 8 21 – – 88 pts

19th FRA 38 Michel Audoin 24 19 20 16 17 25 – – 96 pts

20th USA 5272 Chris Raab 21 23 40 20 20 14 – – 98 pts

Full results available here . . .