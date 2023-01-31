Ed Wright secures second Finn Gold Cup

Britain’s Ed Wright has won the 2023 Finn Gold Cup in Miami, USA, after no racing was possible on the final day on Biscayne Bay.

Domonkos Nemeth, from Hungary, went one better than 2022 and took the silver while European Champion, Miguel Fernandez Vasco, from Spain took the bronze.

Wright, who sailed a TT2 Finn, last won the Finn Gold Cup 12 years ago in San Francisco, the longest gap in Finn Gold Cup history for first and second titles.



And since then . . . “Many times I’ve been second or third, so probably I’ve been knocking on the door a bunch of times; it’s a nice feeling to win it again.”

“It was a stressful day with very light winds, but we didn’t race today in the end so by default I got the win. It’s been a fun week and it’s nice to be back after a few years off the boat, I think it was 2019 the last time I was in the Finn, so it was really nice racing, and I really had a nice week.”

He said the competition was actually really hard. “The other guys have definitely picked up the level by training hard and there’s a couple young sailors that are improving, so let’s see what’s happening with the Finn Class in the future.”

“Coconut Grove Sailing Club put together a great event, the race officer was outstanding this week, really hats off to her and everything went amazingly, it was a well oiled regatta.”

On future Finn events . . . “We will see, you never say never.”

For the American fleet this event has hopefully been a catalyst for further growth and development, and it is healthier now than it has been for a long time with growing numbers, new boats and a new builder on the horizon.

Wright remains world champion for 17 months with the next Finn Gold Cup heading back to another old Finn haunt, at Anzio in Italy, in May 2024. We are looking forward to it already…

Finn Gold Cup 2023 – Final leading results after 8 races (57 entries)

1st GBR 111 Ed Wright 11 pts

2nd HUN 80 Domonkos Nemeth 22 pts

3rd ESP 161 Miguel Fernandez Vasco 26 pts

4th FRA 75 Laurent Hay 34 pts

5th ITA 171 Federico Colaninno 35 pts

6th USA 186 James Golden 59 pts

7th USA 16 Rodion Mazin 61 pts

8th BRA 53 Pedro Trouche 62 pts

9th ITA 40 Marko Kolic 68 pts

10th BRA 32 Pedro Lodovici 74 pts

