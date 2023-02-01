The Ocean Race – Leg 2 the doldrums and beyond

After hitting the speed bump of the doldrums, the five IMOCA yachts competing in The Ocean Race are now eating up the miles on the race south to Cape Town.

Defying conventional wisdom that says ‘west is best’ for a doldrums crossing, GUYOT environnement – Team Europe is holding a slender lead built on sailing less miles since the start via an easterly position compared to the rest of the fleet.

Now it’s a race to the south. All of the boats are enjoying southeast winds in the 12-18 knot range.

Leg 2 CABO VERDE TO CAPE TOWN

Timings at the equator:

GUYOT environnement – Team Europe – 31/01/2023 02:05:11 UTC – 5d 07h 55min 11s

Biotherm – 31/01/2023 02:26:35 UTC – 5d 08h 16min 35s

Team Holcim – PRB – 31/01/2023 03:13:44 UTC – 5d 09h 03min 44s

11th Hour Racing Team – 31/01/2023 05:12:26 UTC – 5d 11h 02min 26s

Team Malizia – 31/01/2023 07:32:13 UTC – 5d 13h 22min 13s

Rankings at 16:00 UTC – 1 February 2023

1. GUYOT environnement – Team Europe, DTF 3230 nm

2. Team Holcim-PRB, DTL 63.1 nm

3. Biotherm, DTL 92 nm

4. 11th Hour Racing Team, DTL 111 nm

5. Team Malizia, DTL 189 nm